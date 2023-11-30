China Dongsheng’s Titan Lithium unit to start drilling at Titan 1 project in Tanzania

Titan Lithium has said it is poised to begin drilling at its Titan 1 lithium project in Tanzania after hiring a new technical director to oversee the significant auger drilling programme.

The drilling, set to commence in early December, will be under the direction of Dr Joas Kabete of Kilimanjaro Lithium Ltd. It will delve to a depth of 30 metres across a minimum of five drill holes at Titan 1, a key site within the company’s expansive lithium projects in Tanzania.

Titan 1 currently boasts the world’s largest lithium-in-soil anomaly, covering 110 km2. The region exhibits continuous lithium values averaging over 4,000 ppm, with some high-grade areas reaching up to 4.82% Li2O (22,400 ppm Li).

Titan Lithium, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based wholly owned subsidiary of China Dongsheng International, Inc. (CDSG), said it selected targets based on robust Li2O values from earlier surface sampling.

The Titan 1 prospect is seen as "morphologically and depositionally" similar to Titan Lithium's main West End Lithium project in Nevada, which the company says ranks as "one of the largest lithium resources in the world."

Lithium is a key element in batteries used in emerging technologies –including lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV) – and is considered a critical mineral in clean energy transition.