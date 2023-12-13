EBRD, EU, Raiffeisen Bank secure €7mn credit line for green Bosnian SMEs

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on December 13 it has secured a €7mn credit line to Raiffeisen Bank to be combined with a EU grant and used for financing green small and medium-sized companies in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be able to apply for loans and grants to help them improve their competitiveness and reduce their carbon footprint, thanks to the new SME Go Green programme launched by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) with the support of the European Union,” the EBRD said in a statement.

Companies can apply for funds to improve their energy and resource efficiency by investing in industrial premises, equipment, software, electric vehicles or renewable energy measures. If they implement successfully the projects, a 10% cashback of the loan amount, or 15% for investments in renewable energy and the agribusiness value chain will be provided by the EU.