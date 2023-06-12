Hungary says another Chinese battery investment is coming

Hungary says another Chinese battery investment is coming
Chineses EV battery maker Sunwoda is rumoured to be coming to Hungary. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest June 12, 2023

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has hailed Chinese investments to Hungary in battery production and announced that another major investment by a top 10 electric battery maker is coming, without naming the company.

Chinese Xinhua agency recalled a Hungarian media report from May, which speculated that Sunwoda is planning to build a battery factory in Hungary targeting the European market. The reports came after Szijjarto’s visit to Beijing on May 15.

Hungary was the guest of honour of the World Power Battery Conference held in Yibin, in China's Sichuan province, over the weekend. After meeting with Chinese leaders and executives of major EV battery makers, Szijjarto said that €3bn of investments are underway by Chinese automotive companies.

At the Yibin conference, Hungary’s top diplomat highlighted that Hungary ranks fourth globally in electric vehicle battery production, and with the completion of these investments, the country will move up to second place.

Electric vehicle batteries have become Hungary's number one export product over the past 1-1.5 years, he noted.

Chinese CATL, the world's leading battery maker is building a 100 GWh plant in the eastern Hungary city of Debrecen from a €7.34bn investment, one of the largest greenfield investments in Europe and the largest in Hungary’s history, apart from the ongoing expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant. Hungary offered €800mn in grants, tax breaks, and infrastructural support for the project.

Debrecen will also be the home of a €1bn battery plant by China's Eve Power, the ninth-biggest battery maker in the world. The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with the local municipality to acquire 45 hectares in an industrial area last year. The company will supply batteries to BMW, which is building a €1bn electric car plant also in Debrecen, near the Romanian border.

Hungary is one of three countries in the world, besides China and Germany, to host the factories of the three premium German car-making companies (Mercedes, BMW, Audi), according to Szijjarto.

Critics say the government’s strategy of making Hungary a global powerhouse in EV battery production is not without risks. EV battery production will induce a surge in electricity demand that the country’s ageing electricity network may not cope with.

There are also major environmental risks and huge question marks on providing water supply to the plants. Experts fear that the investment of water-intensive industrial units will tap scarce water supplies in an area increasingly hit by severe droughts.

There are also concerns that the production of lithium-ion batteries could release harmful chemicals and pollutants into the air and water. CATL’s factory will be built on fertile land on the outskirts of Debrecen, a city of 200,000, whereas environmental groups want the government to consider rust zones for such projects. The lack of available workforce could also hinder the investments.

The government has eased rules of letting people from non-EU countries to take up jobs in Hungary. According to local media, thousands of foreign workers will work at the factories. 

The government seems undeterred despite criticism, and local authorities have thwarted the holding of referendums on these projects.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary’s inflation decelerates at a faster pace than expected in May

Hungary’s industrial production falls at steepest pace since pandemic

Hungary’s retail sales fall for fifth straight month

News

Nord Stream saboteurs used Poland as base for their operation, WSJ investigation claims

A yacht allegedly used to attack the pipelines was rented via a Warsaw-based travel agent and sailed through Polish territorial waters in the run-up to the blasts.

Poland revises budget deficit up by 35% to PLN92bn

The new budget proposal also assumes a lower GDP growth rate of 0.9%, down from 2.5% in the original plan, and a higher average annual inflation rate of 12%, up from 8.5%.

Montenegro’s Europe Now leads in June 11 snap general election

After winning this year's presidential election, Europe Now is set to be the biggest party in parliament but will struggle to form a government.

‘Island of democracy’ Kyrgyzstan seen as succumbing to rise of Japarov’s nationalist populist regime

Civil society regarded as imperilled by Russia-style foreign agents law on NGOs and “fake news” detentions of critics and bloggers.

Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins

Ukraine is now on the offensive, likely probing Russia’s weak spots on the front lines, as the greatly anticipated counter-offensive enters its early stages.

Nord Stream saboteurs used Poland as base for their operation, WSJ investigation claims
5 hours ago
Poland revises budget deficit up by 35% to PLN92bn
5 hours ago
Montenegro’s Europe Now leads in June 11 snap general election
14 hours ago
‘Island of democracy’ Kyrgyzstan seen as succumbing to rise of Japarov’s nationalist populist regime
14 hours ago
Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    6 days ago
  2. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    3 days ago
  3. Russia’s economy in danger of overheating as war shocks wear off
    6 days ago
  4. Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexual assault, is enjoying the "freedom" of Moscow life
    6 days ago
  5. Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine
    6 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    29 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    17 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    1 month ago
  4. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    15 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss