IFC Invests $3.4mn in prominent Ivorian e-commerce platform ANKA

By bne IntelliNews September 26, 2023

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a substantial equity investment of $3.4mn in ANKA, a prominent Ivorian e-commerce platform.

The main goal of this funding is to help ANKA expand, aiming to bring on board around 100,000 more artisans from Africa by 2030.

IFC, part of the World Bank Group, will not only offer financial aid but also assist ANKA with valuable assistance in delivering financial literacy and training programs for women retailers.

ANKA is an extensive online marketplace that focuses on African creators and merchants, particularly in clothing, jewellery, and accessories. It plays a crucial role in helping these artisans reach new markets by making sales, shipping, and payments easier.

The Ivorian e-commerce platform currently has more than 22,000 sellers, mainly in Africa, but it has been expanding into North America, the Caribbean, and Europe. ANKA also operates Afrikrea, an online marketplace where customers can easily buy products from these talented artisans.

Moulaye Tabouré, CEO of ANKA, expressed excitement about the partnership with IFC, highlighting that this investment comes at a crucial stage of their growth journey.

"This investment will support our expansion drive as we continue to connect Africa’s creative entrepreneurs to a global market,” he said.

Makhtar Diop, IFC Managing Director, stressed the importance of empowering African artisans, especially women, and increasing their global market access to promote economic inclusion and sustainable growth.

“ANKA’s strategy of connecting artisanal fashion designers and merchants to global markets aligns with our vision of supporting Africa’s creative industry to unlock new opportunities for inclusive growth,” Diop said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, DRC, Cameroon and Uganda 'riskiest' countries in Africa for investment, consultancy says

Global strategic consultancy firm Control Risks has ranked Zimbabwe as the riskiest country in Africa for doing business, according to NewsDay. Citing a report that the company compiled ... more

Gold mining giant AngloGold Ashanti moves primary listing, headquarters to US from South Africa

A gold mining multinational, AngloGold Ashanti (AngloGold) has moved its primary listing from South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange to New York. The move, it said on September 25, marked ... more

ZSE-listed telecoms company Econet Wireless launches Zimbabwe's first eSIM service

Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications group, Econet Wireless (Econet), has introduced the country’s first eSIM service, state-owned daily the Chronicle reports. Econet subscribers on ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    4 days ago
  2. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    3 days ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    3 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. RenCap founder dubs Ukraine war “a catastrophic failure of international diplomacy”
    7 days ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    29 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    14 days ago
  4. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    4 days ago
  5. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss