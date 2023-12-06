Industrial prices in Romania resume growth in September-October as energy prices remain elevated
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews
December 6, 2023
Industrial prices in Romania (chart) increased by 2.4% in September-October 2023, after they plunged by 6.1% during February-June and stayed flat during the summer, according to the statistics office INS.
Energy prices remain the major driver and they increased by 5.3% in September.
Energy prices are still 4% below the peak levels reached in January-March, but they stabilised at a high level rather than further dropping towards the “old normal”. The prolongation of the war in Ukraine and the complications in the Middle East are not supportive of lowering energy prices soon, with a negative impact on consumer price inflation and capacity utilisation in industry.
In annual terms, the factory-gate inflation remains negative (-2.2% y/y) in October for the fourth month in a row but this doesn’t much help the energy-intensive industries that still can’t afford to resume operations at full capacity due to the high cost of energy in absolute terms.
