Kazakh annual inflation at 14.6% in June
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews July 19, 2023

Kazakhstan’s annual inflation rate stood at 14.6% in June compared to 15.9% in May, according to National Bank of Kazakhstan figures.

Although still in the double digits, consumer price inflation has been slowing across Kazakhstan. 

Food prices alone also increased by 14.6% y/y in June. Among Kazakhstan’s regions, Mangistau reported the highest growth in food prices at 17.2%, while largest city Almaty had the lowest increase at 12.7%.

For non-food products, the growth in prices was recorded at 15.8%, with Astana experiencing the highest increase at 21.5%, and the region of Almaty showing the lowest increase at 12.4%.

Prices for paid services increased by 13.3% y/y in June with Ulytau region reporting the highest growth at 17.3% and Abai region recording a 10.7% increase.

 

