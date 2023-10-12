Mixed results for four major Azerbaijani banks in January-September 2023

Four major Azerbaijani banks, AFB Bank, Ziraat Bank Azerbaycan, Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan, and VTB Bank (Azerbaijan), showed mixed results in the first nine months of 2023.

AFB Bank's assets grew by 7.9%, but its loan portfolio decreased by 0.7% and its net profit shrank by 54.5%. Ziraat Bank Azerbaycan's assets expanded by 34.6%, its loan portfolio increased by 12.7%, and its net profit rose by 3.8%. Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan's assets contracted by 4.4%, but its loan portfolio grew by 8.6% and its net profit increased by 2570%. VTB Bank (Azerbaijan)'s assets decreased by 3.0%, but its loan portfolio rose by 15.3% and its net profit slipped by 9.7%. The change in net profit for Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan is very high because the bank's net profit was very low in the same period in 2022.

Detailed information can be found in the following table:

Bank Assets (AZN, mn) Change from 9 months of 2022 (%) Loan portfolio (AZN, mn) Change (%) Liabilities (AZN, mn) Change (%) Deposits (AZN, mn) Change (%) Capital (AZN, mn) Change (%) Net profit (AZN, mn) Change (%) AFB Bank 304.62 +7.9 169.62 -0.7 225.91 +13.6 146.17 +25.8 78.72 -5.7 6.29 -54.5 Ziraat Bank Azerbaycan 711.73 +34.6 357.88 +12.7 596.99 +41.3 491.41 +54.6 114.73 +7.8 6.41 +3.8 Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan 460.59 -4.4 257.26 +8.6 365.69 -8.1 326.20 -10.3 94.91 +12.9 10.93 +2570% VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) 231.24 -3.0 184.26 +15.3 142.29 -10.1 71.84 -24.3 88.95 +10.9 8.64 -9.7