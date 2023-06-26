Moldova’s manufacturing output plunges

Moldova’s manufacturing output plunges
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 26, 2023

Moldova’s industrial output (chart) contracted by 10.7% y/y in April and the plunge was much deeper (-27.6% y/y) in the core manufacturing industries, according to data from the statistics bureau BNS.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the output of Moldova’s manufacturing sector has never been so low since 2016, except for the lockdown period in 2020.

In the first four months of the year, the industrial output in Moldova dropped by 6.2% y/y (-7.4% y/y for manufacturing).

The food processing industry, which accounts for nearly 30% of total industrial production in Moldova, generated 13.7% lower output in April while for the first four months of the year, the annual decline was much steeper at -20.4% y/y.

Production of beverages, another important sector with a contribution of 8-9%, posted a poor performance in April of -25% y/y. But the outstanding performance in March resulted in a 27.3% overall advance for the first four months of the year. It was the sole note of optimism in Moldova’s economy, recently.

The third most important industry, non-metallic mineral products (construction materials), contracted by 15% in April and by 14% in January-April.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

20 years of accession stagnation since Thessaloniki summit

Interim report shows Moldova’s robust progress towards EU accession negotiations

Moldova bans pro-Russian opposition Shor Party

Data

Romania can’t avoid corrective measures as public deficit hits 2.3% of GDP in January-May

Government targeting a 4.4%-of-GDP deficit this year, but the gap already reached the equivalent of 2.32% of GDP in the first five months of the year.

Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn

Total fundraising declines 11% from 2021 levels to €1.62bn, according to Invest Europe report.

The Wagner Group's global footprint

Wagner Group has not restricted its operations to Ukraine and Russia. Since its inception in 2014 it is known or suspected to have been militarily or politically active in numerous countries, centred to a great extent on Africa.

Polish retail sales slightly ease contraction in May

Retail sales fell 6.8% year-on-year at constant prices, easing their fall by 0.5pp.

Turkey undershoots market’s rate hike expectations as new economic team opts for ‘gradual’ normalisation

The hunt is on for FX to stabilise economy. Finance minister flies off to UAE. Central bank governor prioritises calls with Wall Street.

Romania can’t avoid corrective measures as public deficit hits 2.3% of GDP in January-May
21 hours ago
Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn
1 day ago
The Wagner Group's global footprint
3 days ago
Polish retail sales slightly ease contraction in May
6 days ago
Turkey undershoots market’s rate hike expectations as new economic team opts for ‘gradual’ normalisation
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  2. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago
  3. Bulgaria’s pro-Russian president pivots towards Nato after Wagner rebellion in Russia
    5 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    9 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    13 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    8 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    1 month ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss