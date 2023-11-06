Russian company to produce “agricultural drones” in Uzbekistan

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent November 6, 2023

Russia’s Flyseeagro has said it plans to make drones in Uzbekistan for “agricultural” purposes only. A corresponding agreement was signed with Uzbekistan’s Navoi free economic zone (FEZ).

"These drones are designed for agriculture," the CEO of the FEZ, Khabib Abdullaev, told AFP on November 2.

"It is impossible to use them for military purposes, because the parameters are completely different," he said.

Flyseeagro said it would invest $80mn over a five-year period, allowing it to export to Russia and other foreign markets.

The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security last week restricted supply of American technologies and goods to 12 companies from Russia and one from Uzbekistan, which it stated “acted contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

These companies were added to the sanctions list for supporting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine through the procurement, development, and proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The list included Mvizion from Uzbekistan, and the Russian firm Hartis DV. These companies are engaged in the supply of electronic components.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

SCO Transport Forum hears plans for Russia—Caspian Sea—Turkmenistan—Uzbekistan—Kyrgyzstan corridor

A multimodal transport corridor running from Russia to Kyrgyzstan via a route that crosses the Caspian Sea, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan was on November 1 outlined at the first ... more

Moscow court awards Rosbank $12mn from Citi

A Moscow court has awarded HKD95mn ($12mn) in damages to Russian Robank from US lender Citi and its Hong Kong affiliates, Reuters reports citing the court documents. Rosbank first asked the court for ... more

The elections of Republican Mike Johnson as US Speaker of the House is bad news for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden congratulated Republican Mike Johnson on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives on October 25 and urged him to facilitate the adoption of additional ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    6 days ago
  2. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    5 days ago
  3. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    13 days ago
  4. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    4 days ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    14 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    6 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    13 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    24 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss