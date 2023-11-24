Russian metals major Nornickel selling stake in Nkomati JV in South Africa to African Rainbow Minerals

By bne IntelliNews November 24, 2023

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), a Russian nickel and palladium mining and smelting company, has entered into an agreement to transfer its 50% stake in the Nkomati Joint Venture in South Africa to African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), the company said in a statement.

Nkomati, situated in northeastern Mpumalanga Province of South Africa, is an open pit 16,000 tonne per year operation that is nearing end of its life. Nornickel has entered into the definitive agreement over the stake sale through its South African subsidiary, Norilsk Nickel Africa Proprietary Limited (NNAf).

The transaction is expected to close during 2024 subject to the approval of South African regulatory and competition authorities and completion of certain other conditions as agreed between NNAf and Johannessburg-listed diversified mining company ARM.

"According to the terms of the signed purchase and sale agreement, ARM will take over the environmental liabilities of Nkomati mine, together with NNAf’s proportionate share of the obligations and liabilities relating to the Nkomati mine’s assets," Nornickel said.

Nornickel said the agreement underscores its strategic commitment to developing its unique resource base and Tier-1 assets portfolio in Russia as well as its long-term strategy to exit non-Tier-1 assets.

Nkomati’s assets include a deposit of disseminated copper-nickel sulphide ores, a dormant mine, and an open pit. Production was terminated there in March 2021.

ARM chief executive Mike Schmidt said on September 1 that although nickel prices hit record highs earlier this year, they are unlikely to be sustained for a long enough time to support the viability of Nkomati.

Nornickel, a diversified mining and metallurgical company, is the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper.

It also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, and other products, with production units in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and the Trans-Baikal Territory in Russia, as well as in Finland.

The Norilsk Nickel board in early November approved an interim dividend of RUB915 per share or a total payout of up to RUB140bn ($1.5bn) for 9M23.

As followed by bne IntelliNews in detail, in September 2022 Oleg Deripaska of United Company Rusal and the CEO and main shareholder of Norilsk, Vladimir Potanin, contemplated a merger between Norilsk Nickel and Rusal that could have ended the longest conflict in Russian corporate history.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

SDS storms fed by sand and dust equal in weight to 350 Great Pyramids of Giza, says UNCCD

Africa’s massive unbanked population creates huge opportunities for incumbent banks and fintech start-ups

INTERVIEW with Christine Williams: Loadshedding is just a symptom of a much bigger problem that Eskom is now expected to resolve

News

What happens to Ukraine's budget funding if the EU fails to approve its €50bn support package?

Half of Ukraine’s 2024 budget deficit will have to be funded by international partners, but with money from the US already in decline, what happens to Ukraine’s finances if the EU also fails to approve its mooted four-year €50bn aid package?

Failure to deal with causes of 1990s wars threatens peace in ex-Yugoslavia, says Council of Europe

New report warns rise of right wing extreme nationalist groups are a "serious risk factor" in the region and undermine efforts to preserve peace.

Russia-backed paramilitary camps detected in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska, defence minister says

Defence Minister Zukan Helez says he has photos proving the existence of military camps to train Bosnian Serbs and Russians in eastern Bosnia.

European Commission approves Hungary’s updated recovery plan, paving the way for transfer of €0.9bn tranche

Hungary will only receive remaining €9.5bn of the RRF payments when it meets 27 “super milestones” in order to ensure the protection of the union's financial interests.

Gotion InoBat Batteries JV to build gigafactory in Slovakia

Chinese-Slovak joint venture to build 20 GWh battery plant that will employ 1,500.

What happens to Ukraine's budget funding if the EU fails to approve its €50bn support package?
4 hours ago
Failure to deal with causes of 1990s wars threatens peace in ex-Yugoslavia, says Council of Europe
7 hours ago
Russia-backed paramilitary camps detected in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska, defence minister says
7 hours ago
European Commission approves Hungary’s updated recovery plan, paving the way for transfer of €0.9bn tranche
8 hours ago
Gotion InoBat Batteries JV to build gigafactory in Slovakia
8 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    24 days ago
  2. US in dire climate straits, government report says
    8 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Putin holds a third oligarch meeting
    6 days ago
  5. Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi
    8 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    24 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    1 month ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    1 month ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago

Reports

Dismiss