Russian troops kill one Georgian and abduct another near South Ossetia occupation line

Russian troops kill one Georgian and abduct another near South Ossetia occupation line
South Ossetia (highlighted, centre) is one of two Georgian regions with Abkhazia (top left) that have been occupied by Russia. / bne IntelliNews
By Tornike Mandaria in Tbilisi November 7, 2023

Russian military personnel fatally shot a Georgian citizen and abducted another Georgian in the South Ossetian occupation zone on November 6.

The two men, named as Tamaz Ginturi, 58, and Levan Dotiashvili respectively, had visited the village cemetery,  60 kilometres north-west of Tbilisi, and were on their way to the Lomisi church when they were stopped by Russian military personnel who then opened fire, reports say. The church is in an area controlled by Russian forces, and local residents have not been allowed to approach it since 2018. 

Ginturi was a former special forces officer and a veteran of the 2008 Russian-Georgian war, according to reports.

This marks the first deadly incident on the de-facto border since the brief war over South Ossetia in 2008. The border is not clearly defined, and arrests of civilians near the border are common. Similar events occurred a few years ago. In 2016, Giorgi Otkhozoria was shot at a checkpoint near Nabakevi village near Abkhazia, another breakaway Georgian territory. Two years later, Archil Tatunashvili died in prison after crossing into South Ossetia.

President Salome Zurabishvili described the incident as "a brutal attack on Georgian statehood" and called on the international community to "clearly condemn Russia's actions, which blatantly violate all international rules".

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also called on the international community to respond to the incident and urged the Russian authorities in South Ossetia to cooperate in identifying and punishing the perpetrator.

Georgian officials called for the immediate release of Dotiashvili and the identification of those responsible for the death of Ginturi at a meeting they requested with representatives of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM), jointly run by the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Russian forces have been stationed in South Ossetia since 1992. The small breakaway region is recognised as part of Georgia by most of the world. Russia granted recognition to South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another Georgian breakaway province, shortly after the 2008 war.

Following the August 2008 war, Russian military personnel stationed along the conflict zone's perimeter began displaying white and green banners bearing the inscriptions "State Border" and "South Ossetia". Barbed-wire fences mark what Russia considers to be the border line. This process, referred to as "borderisation”, claims to follow old Soviet maps.

The Georgian side has labelled this process "creeping annexation" and argues that it results in Russia progressively seizing new Georgian territory with every installation of barbed wire. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

European Commission recommends opening EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova

Georgia optimistic about candidate status decision from European Commission

CENUSA: The Middle East crisis and the European perspective for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

News

European Commission recommends opening EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova

Releasing enlargement report package, Commission also calls for candidate status for Georgia, but criticises stalling in some longstanding Western Balkan candidate countries.

Serbian environmental protesters hijack mining conference

Anti-mining campaigners aiming to block polluting mining projects take hope from probe into Portuguese PM’s lithium deals.

Oil prices defy analysts’ expectations and fall rather than rise after the outbreak of the Israeli-Hamas war

The oil price defied analysts’ expectations and fell rather than rose after the outbreak of the Israeli-Hamas war on October 7. A month later, despite a 3.7% drop in the price of a barrel of Brent, its value has returned to pre-war levels.

Erdogan prepares ground for further blocking of Sweden’s Nato bid

Matter tossed into hands of a parliament that will do his bidding. In symbolic move highlighting fresh tensions with West, legislature this week banned Coca-Cola sales on its premises.

EU’s von der Leyen maps out plan for Ukraine’s future in Europe

The EC President called on Europeans to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” naming three concrete goals the EU must achieve to protect the future interests of Kyiv.

European Commission recommends opening EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova
4 hours ago
Serbian environmental protesters hijack mining conference
5 hours ago
Oil prices defy analysts’ expectations and fall rather than rise after the outbreak of the Israeli-Hamas war
6 hours ago
Erdogan prepares ground for further blocking of Sweden’s Nato bid
15 hours ago
EU’s von der Leyen maps out plan for Ukraine’s future in Europe
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    8 days ago
  2. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    7 days ago
  3. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    6 days ago
  4. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 months ago
  5. COMMENT: Aliyev could still lose in the Great Game he started
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    8 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    15 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    26 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss