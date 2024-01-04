UzAuto and Kyrgyzstan’s DT Technik to launch joint auto production this year, says minister

By bne IntelliNews January 4, 2024

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will launch the joint production of 12 car models from this year, Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev has said, giving an update on the project between Uzavtosanoat (UzAuto) and Kyrgyz automotive supplier DT Technik.

There were previously hopes that the project, announced during the spring last year, would move into production within 2023, but it appears UzAuto, which has assembled Chevrolet vehicles under licence from General Motors since 2007, and DT Technik, have been delayed in rolling out the investment at the $50mn, built-from-scratch Altyn-Tulpar plant located outside Bishkek.

Kyrgyz media have described plans for the annual assembly of up to 10,000 vehicles from semi-knocked-down (SKD) kits and the creation of around 500 jobs.

Output is reportedly targeted for expansion to 20,000 units/year by 2027, with the launch of components production also planned. A target of 30,000 vehicles/year, with a switch to production from complete-knocked-down (CKD) kits and a workforce of 3,000, has also been described by Kyrgyz officials.

Under the plans relayed last year, the plant looks set to assemble Chevrolet Cobalt compact sedans and Isuzu commercial vehicles as its first output. The eventual production of 19 models including sedans, pickups and mini-buses, is envisaged.

