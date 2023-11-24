Uzbekistan more than doubles gold exports in October

Uzbekistan's gold exports rose in October to $6.87bn, more than double the figure in the same month last year. Despite this, the negative trade balance exceeded $10.03bn (+11.3%).

Foreign trade turnover in 10M23 amounted to $50.97bn, an increase of 25.2% y/y.

Exports rose by 29.1% y/y to $20.47bn. The volume of imports grew slightly slower, by 22.7%, to $30.5bn.

China was the largest trading partner, providing bilateral trade worth $10.8bn or 21.2% of the total. Imports from China amounted to $8.74bn.

Russia remained the main export market ($2.66bn). Bilateral trade turnover with Russia was $7.93bn. Other large partners were Kazakhstan ($3.59bn), Turkey ($2.61bn), and South Korea ($1.87bn).

Excluding gold, manufactured goods again became the leading item of commodity exports. Despite a 7.5% fall, they brought in $3.37bn.

Textiles and fabrics accounted for just over half ($1.72bn, -9%), and non-ferrous metals ($1.13bn, -10.1%). Revenue from exports of steel and cast iron increased by 30.9% ($170mn) and from metal products by 12.7% ($109.7mn).

Food products provided $1.45bn in revenue (+14.1%).

Exports of cars and their components also increased markedly ($408.1mn, +43.9%).

In the structure of imports of goods, engineering products remained ahead with $11.7bn (+49.6%). The import of motor vehicles took $3.52bn, including $1.17bn for components. Over $2.34bn was spent on special industrial machines.