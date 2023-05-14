Where is Turkmenistan’s Berdimuhamedov?

Where is Turkmenistan’s Berdimuhamedov?
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov: Vanished. / cc
By bne IntelIiNews May 14, 2023

Saturday May 13 brought the question “Is Lukashenko dead?”, with the Belarusian dictator not seen since being rushed home from Moscow with a mysterious illness, but by the end of day observers of the comings and goings of dictators were also asking “Where is Turkmenistan’s Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov?”

Berdimuhamedov, 65, has not been seen on state TV since April 29 when Turkmenistan’s Watan Habarlary news programme ran footage of him apparently in Germany, and consecutive no-shows during daily evening programming are very unusual for him. The footage, moreover, was shot on an unknown date.

Though he is no longer president of Turkmenistan, Berdimuhamedov has had himself made “national leader”, with son Serdar, who succeeded his father as president in March last year, constitutionally now only having the rank of minister. Senior Berdimuhamedov apparently reclaimed power from junior having grown alarmed at how difficult it was proving to rule from the shadows.

In any case, as the main man running an energetic all-action personality cult, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is usually only too happy to repeatedly step into the role of star of the evening news programme, so his disappearance, seemingly in Germany—where he was not known to have any official engagements—is raising plenty of questions.

There is in fact a precedent for Berdimuhamedov, president from 2006 until 2022, disappearing like this. In 2019, he was not seen in the TV news for a month between the first week of July and the first week of August, apart from in recycled footage.

On April 29, according to RFE/RL, the state news broadcast informed viewers about Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s trip to Germany “on behalf” of his son, during which he visited a German horse-breeding complex and “got acquainted with the peculiarities of keeping horses”.

Flight data from the Flightradar24 website cited by the Europe-based dissident publication Chronicles of Turkmenistan backs the theory that Berdimuhamedov took a trip to Germany. Its data showed the Boeing 777-200 (LR) aircraft used by Berdimuhamedov senior landing at Frankfurt airport on April 22 and returning to Ashgabat on April 28, the day before the TV news reported on his visit. But it’s unknown whether Berdimuhamedov was inside the plane that returned from Germany.

The fact that he did not make a public appearance on April 30 at equine festivities as part of national Horse Day raises more questions. The strongman is mad about horses (though he was once embarrassingly recorded falling out of the saddle at a big public event). He was awarded the title of "People's Horse Breeder” in 2015 and he is regularly shown riding Turkmenistan’s famed Akhal-Teke steeds.

A government source speaking on condition of anonymity told RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service that Berdimuhamedov and Turkmen foreign minister Rashid Meredov remain in Germany conducting unspecified meetings. But the media outlet was unable to corroborate this information with other sources.

Perhaps importantly, Turkmen state media reported on May 2 that a Turkmen government delegation had held talks with Deutsche Bank and another German bank, Commerzbank, as part of broader bilateral economic cooperation.

Is Berdimuhamedov going to emerge bearing major news? Unlikely. Whatever has been discussed will almost certainly be kept under wraps by the murky regime.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD cuts regional growth forecasts again but Central Asia still going strong

EBRD 2023: EBRD meets in Samarkand as Central Asian transformation accelerates

Leaders of all five 'Stans plus Armenia in Moscow for May 9 victory parade

News

VTB establishes first direct Russian banking presence in Iran

Bank’s Tehran representative office latest result of nations’ big push to expand ties to counter impacts of Western sanctions on their economies.

Ukraine recaptures 20 square km in Bakhmut, Russia sends in reinforcements to "stabilise the situation".

Ukraine has managed to recapture 20 square km around the war-torn city of Bakhmut in the last week, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said, the Kyiv Independent reported on May 16.

Baltic states to create unified MSCI stock market index

Move aimed at increasing attraction to international investors as part of a plan to upgrade the capital markets from frontier to developed market status.

EBRD 2023: Kazakhstan looks for buyer to re-privatise former Sberbank Kazakhstan

Sberbank Kazakhstan was the second largest commercial bank and one of the leading banks that financed small and medium enterprises and the corporate sector.

Hungary blocks next tranche of EU military support for Ukraine

Hungarian move follows reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested that Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline to Hungary should be blown up.

VTB establishes first direct Russian banking presence in Iran
3 hours ago
Ukraine recaptures 20 square km in Bakhmut, Russia sends in reinforcements to "stabilise the situation".
3 hours ago
Baltic states to create unified MSCI stock market index
4 hours ago
EBRD 2023: Kazakhstan looks for buyer to re-privatise former Sberbank Kazakhstan
7 hours ago
Hungary blocks next tranche of EU military support for Ukraine
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    4 days ago
  2. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    7 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    8 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    3 days ago
  5. KABANOVSKY: The fall of the USSR – a disaster for the West?
    7 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    4 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    7 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    8 days ago
  5. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss