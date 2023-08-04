Yandex self-driving group rebrands its international division as Avride

The international division of the autonomous vehicle and delivery robot developer Yandex Self-Driving Group has rebranded as Avride, according to the company’s new website, unveiled on August 4.

The rebranding comes as part of the company’s corporate restructuring, and the new brand is one of the four international businesses to be spun-off from Yandex.

Avride positions itself as a pioneer of autonomous transportation. The company’s driverless technology has already covered over 10mn miles (16mn km) on public roads and its delivery robots have made over 200,000 deliveries from shops and restaurants to date, according to the site.

As bne IntelliNews reported, Yandex’s Dutch parent company is in the process of divesting a number of its core assets, including all Russia-based assets, with the plan being to retain the international divisions of self-driving cars, cloud computing, data labelling and education technology, enabling these to develop "independently from Russia."

The Russian division of Yandex's self-driving business announced the test mode launch of an unmanned taxi service in one of Moscow's districts, Yasenevo, the company said in June and has long held ambitions to be a global leader in driverless cars. As part of the restructuring the Russian taxi service pilot will come under the purview of the new Russian-owned Yandex assets, which have been separated from the international assets.

Avride is currently testing its autonomous vehicles in diverse geographies and weather conditions across the world, according to the company’s materials. The company uses in-house hardware and proprietary technology to develop its services and places a strong focus on vehicle safety.

Following the start of the war in Ukraine Yandex, once the most valuable tech company in Europe, is restructuring into its Russian businesses that will be sold to local investors, whereas the New York listed part will take over its various international-based businesses, including the driverless cars.

In June Nasdaq announced that it would not delist the Yandex stocks provided the company sells off its Russian assets.