Zimbabwean mining group Kuvimba earmarks $220mn for lithium mine development

By bne IntelliNews November 21, 2023

Zimbabwe state-owned mining group Sandawana Mines, part of Kuvimba Mining House (KMH), plans to invest $220mn in developing a local lithium mine it acquired in 2019, The Herald reports.

Sandawana director of the energy cluster, Trevor Barnard, said the projected investment follows a successful phase one exploratory drilling campaign at the asset, once owned by British-Australian resources giant Rio Tinto as an emerald mine. 

Chemical analysis and the assaying work are expected to be complete in the next two weeks while phase two drilling has commenced, he said.

Sandawana  will be an open-pit operation with high-grade lithium, which, Barnard said, will make it one of the largest globally.

“We decided to develop a 3mn tonnes per annum mine and processing plant – in the short term,” he said, as quoted by The Herald.

The lithium concentrate of between 5.5 and 6% purity to be produced at Sandawana will be exported to China through neighbouring Mozambique. 

The mine is among a number that are being developed in Africa’s biggest producer of lithium.  Chinese investors dominate with at least three mines – Bikita Minerals, Prospect and Sabi Star – already exporting concentrate or about to do so.  Between them, the Chinese have invested up to $1.5bn in lithium projects in Zimbabwe.

“We are also doing further phases of exploration, phase three and four and the overall expectation is that we would end up at the resource size of around 100mn tonnes in totality, that can’t be confirmed at this stage but that is from our initial exploration expectations and evidence that we found on site,” Barnard added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Africa’s massive opportunity in critical minerals for the clean energy transition

Africa is home to one-third of global mineral reserves and an enormous opportunity exists to transform many African economies rich in ... more

Mali signs deal with Russia to build gold refinery

Mali has inked a deal with Russia to construct a gold refinery, the junta in Bamako has announced. The agreement, part of a number of bilateral accords, outlines the establishment of gold refinery ... more

Nigeria says reestablishing National Shipping Line could pump $10bn into economy each year

The Federal Government of Nigeria is exploring the possibility of re-establishing a National Shipping Line, which could add $10bn to the nation's economy annually.  Adegboyega Oyetola, the ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. US in dire climate straits, government report says
    7 days ago
  2. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    23 days ago
  3. Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi
    8 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Russian buyers of foreign assets seen as “new elite”
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    23 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    30 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    1 month ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago

Reports

Dismiss