Banca Transilvania reportedly close to buying OTP Bank Romania

By bne IntelliNews December 20, 2023

OTP Bank has reportedly agreed on the terms for the sale of its Romanian subsidiary to Banca Transilvania, a deal expected to be officially announced in early January after the boards of the banks endorse it, according to sources familiar with the deal consulted by Ziarul Financiar.

OTP Bank Romania would be the fourth bank taken over by Banca Transilvania in less than a decade, after it bought Volksbank Romania, Bancpost and Idea Bank.

The value of the deal will be announced in January. It will be formed by the price paid for the capital of OTP Bank and the value of the debt owed by the Romanian subsidiary to the parent financial group.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EBRD sells stake in Erste Bank’s Hungarian unit

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has sold its 15% stake in Erste Bank Hungary back to Austria's Erste Group, the Hungarian lender said in an announcement posted on the ... more

Hungary’s OTP plans new acquisitions in CEE and Central Asia, CEO says

Hungary’s leading lender eyes new acquisition in region and Central Asia, and the bank has the resources thanks to record earnings, CEO Sandor Csanyi told Bloomberg. OTP made its first expansion ... more

Hungary’s second-largest lender reports swelling profit in Q3

Hungary’s second-largest lender MBH reported an adjusted consolidated after-tax profit of HUF93bn (€240mn) in Q3, up 116% y/y. In the first nine months, net profit surged 71% to HUF235bn. Net ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    6 months ago
  4. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    2 months ago
  5. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    3 months ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    22 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    20 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  5. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss