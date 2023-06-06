Egypt’s Al-Sisi urges Ethiopia to accept ‘compromise’ over $5bn GERD dam

Egypt’s Al-Sisi urges Ethiopia to accept ‘compromise’ over $5bn GERD dam
/ Ethiopia water, irrigation and electricty ministry
By Marco Cacciati June 6, 2023

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has once again called on Ethiopia to accept a "compromise" in relation to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the controversial hydroelectric dam that the Horn of Africa nation is building near the source of the river Nile. 

Al-Sisi made the remarks during a press conference held jointly with his Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazouani, who arrived in Cairo on June 5 for a three-day visit to Egypt. 

When discussing the GERD during his meeting with Al-Ghazouani, Al-Sisi emphasized the significance of Egypt's water security as an integral part of Arab Water Security.

He also highlighted the need for Ethiopia to display the required political determination to reach mutually agreeable solutions through negotiations, which should safeguard Ethiopia's interests while respecting the rights and interests of the downstream countries – namely Sudan and Egypt.

“We stressed the importance of urging Ethiopia to show the political will to adopt any of the common ground solutions that were put on the negotiating table and that meet its interests without encroaching on the rights and interests of the two downstream countries,” Al-Sisi said according to Al-Awsat.

The ultimate goal is to establish a binding legal agreement on the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam, he added.

The two presidents agreed to schedule a joint higher committee meeting at the foreign ministers' level next July. The Egyptian presidency stated that the meeting would see the signing of several cooperation agreements across various domains, aiming to enhance Egyptian-Mauritanian cooperation and partnership within the framework of the African Union (AU).

Al-Sisi and Al-Ghazouani also touched on diplomatic issues about Lybia and Palestine. Furthermore, they urged the warring parties in neighbouring Sudan to implement an immediate ceasefire and begin meaningful talks.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Southern Africa has 'enormous' potential for green hydrogen production, study finds

Solution to South Africa’s energy crisis 'within our grasp', former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says

Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says

News

Southern Africa has 'enormous' potential for green hydrogen production, study finds

The results of the H2Atlas-Africa project, sponsored by the German government, are presented in the form of an interactive atlas, which shows “locations of interest” in Southern African countries.

EC bans Ukrainian grain imports to Central Europe for another five months, Kyiv bans sugar exports in response

Five EU member states bordering Ukraine will be allowed to keep some of their restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural produce in place until September 15, the European Commission decided on June 5.

Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine

The massive Nova Kakhovka dam has been destroyed in the early hours of June 6, releasing a tidal wave of flood water that quickly swamped towns and villages downstream in southern Ukraine and triggered evacuation orders by local authorities.

US blocks assets of Russia-linked agents involved in conspiracy against Moldova

US sanctions leading members of Russian intelligence-linked “malign influence group” suspected of trying to destabilise Moldova.

Russia’s economy in danger of overheating as war shocks wear off

The Central Bank of Russia is worried that the Russian economy is overheating due to high levels of investment and rising consumption in a very tight labour market, the bank said in its monthly update.

Southern Africa has 'enormous' potential for green hydrogen production, study finds
1 hour ago
EC bans Ukrainian grain imports to Central Europe for another five months, Kyiv bans sugar exports in response
6 hours ago
Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine
6 hours ago
US blocks assets of Russia-linked agents involved in conspiracy against Moldova
6 hours ago
Russia’s economy in danger of overheating as war shocks wear off
7 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    11 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    23 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    28 days ago
  4. Is the war finally coming home for ordinary Russians?
    6 days ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    9 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    23 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    11 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    27 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    28 days ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss