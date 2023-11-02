Food production in Brazil is 74% of emissions, Climate Observatory study shows

Food production in Brazil is 74% of emissions, Climate Observatory study shows
Nearly 78% of the 1.8bn tonnes of greenhouse gases emitted in Brazil because of food production was associated with cattle farming, says Climate Observatory / Bernard Dupont
By Roberta Harrington in Los Angeles November 2, 2023

Brazil’s food production made up 74% of the country’s emissions in 2021, according to a new study by Climate Observatory.

Most of these emissions come from deforestation for farms and pastures, the environmental group said. Brazil is the world's largest producer of beef and soybeans.

"This report should be read by agribusiness representatives and the government as a wake-up call," Climate Observatory Executive Secretary Marcio Astrini said. "It demonstrates, beyond any doubt, that agribusiness will determine whether Brazil is a climate hero or villain."

This comes shortly after another study found that human-caused climate change was behind the recent early-spring record heat in South America, including Brazil. The study, by World Weather Attribution (WWA), found that while El Nino may have had “some influence” on the high temperatures, climate change was the “main driver” of the heat, making it much more likely and a startling 1.4ºC-4.3ºC hotter.

Nearly 78% of the 1.8bn tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHGs) emitted in Brazil because of food production was associated with cattle farming, according to Climate Observatory. This included deforestation, pollution from beef packing plants, and cow burps and flatulence.

Brazil's beef industry would be the world's seventh-largest GHG emitter, ahead of major economies such as Japan, Reuters reported.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Major companies seek COP28 deal on quitting fossil fuels

IEA predicts fossil fuel will peak globally by 2030

IMF: The highest interest rates in a generation are putting banks in danger

bneGREEN

UAE's Masdar to build 1 GW of clean energy plants in Azerbaijan in first phase

The strategic agreements cover the first phase of a 10-GW pipeline of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan signed in June 2022.

Major companies seek COP28 deal on quitting fossil fuels

More than 130 companies – including Bayer, eBay, Heineken, IKEA, Nestle, Mahindra Group and Volvo – are calling for a timeline for the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels.

Kyrgyz president’s appeal for foreign creditors to agree “debt-for-nature” swaps gets nowhere

Sadyr Japarov lamented cold shoulder at the UN.

Ozone hole three times larger than Brazil opens up above Antarctica

Europe’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite shows that the ozone hole is one of the largest on record, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), and measured 26mn square kilometres on September 16, 2023 – roughly three times the size of Brazil.

Europe’s war on CO2 emissions goes global

The EU has launched the first system anywhere to impose CO2 emissions tariffs on imported goods including iron and steel, cement, aluminium, electricity and hydrogen. These are all carbon-intensive goods.

UAE's Masdar to build 1 GW of clean energy plants in Azerbaijan in first phase
5 days ago
Major companies seek COP28 deal on quitting fossil fuels
11 days ago
Kyrgyz president’s appeal for foreign creditors to agree “debt-for-nature” swaps gets nowhere
23 days ago
Ozone hole three times larger than Brazil opens up above Antarctica
27 days ago
Europe’s war on CO2 emissions goes global
1 month ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    6 days ago
  2. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    5 days ago
  3. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    13 days ago
  4. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    4 days ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    14 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    6 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    13 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    24 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss