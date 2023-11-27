Heavy snowfalls leave half Bulgaria without power

Heavy snowfalls leave half Bulgaria without power
Leaves were still on the trees in Sofia when the snowfall started. / Vassil Terziev via Facebook
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia November 27, 2023

The heaviest snowfalls in more than a decade cut the power for over 1,000 cities, towns and villages in Bulgaria and blocked key roads and railways, with emergency teams still struggling to tackle all the damage for the third day in a row on November 27.

Bulgaria has faced more severe rain and snowfalls this year and many experts say this is the result of climate change. In early September, heavy rains flooded Bulgaria’s Black Sea southern coast and took four lives.

The snowfall that began on November 25 took two lives and left 36 other people injured. It began after an unusually warm autumn, and quickly covered trees whose leaves have not yet fallen. That brought down many trees, some of them onto cars, power cables and buildings.

More than half the capital Sofia had power shortages for hours, some areas for more than 24 hours. In some of those areas, people were also without running water as pumping stations had no electricity.

“I am struggling to take my car out, it is below a fallen tree along with three others,” Petia, 45, a banker, told bne IntelliNews.

She added that her neighbours called the emergency services at 6 a.m. but as over 1,500 people had made calls, the authorities were unable to deal with them quickly.

“I have been cleaning roads since 4 a.m. and I am freezing already, I am completely exhausted but cannot take a rest,” Roberto, 50, the owner of small stables, said.

He volunteered to clean mountain roads in Vladaya, a mountainous Sofia district. Despite his efforts, many cars were stuck on the ice unable to move, their owners not able to get to grocery stores or return home.

Sofia mayor Vassil Terziev said that experts will work through the night to deal with all the damage in the city. Dozens of volunteers also joined in clearing the snow and dealing with fallen trees and other damage.

Meanwhile, several buses were blocked overnight waiting for the authorities to clean the roads and rescue them.

On November 26, the government called an emergency meeting with all relevant authorities to plan recovery works across the country. Despite that, thousands of people still had no electricity in the evening of November 27.

In some villages, schools stayed closed on November 27, while in others the start of the school day was delayed to give time for access roads to be cleared.

The opposition and President Rumen Radev accused Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's government of incompetence and being responsible for the slow progress of recovery works.

Heavy snowfalls hit other countries in the region too. In Romania, more than 400 areas were left without electricity and the national meteorology administration has issued a red weather warning for the eastern counties of Braila, Constanta, Galati and Tulcea, where winds were forecast to reach as high as 100 kph.

In neighbouring Moldova, one man died after the vehicle he was in skidded off the road and crashed into a tree.

Meanwhile, in Montenegro the government formed a crisis team, as heavy snowfalls are expected in the coming days.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: Europe's populist surge can still be contained

Ukraine EU accession talks will be "difficult", European Council President Michel says

Illegal caviar trade flourishing in Southeast Europe

News

Turkey equipping Moscow’s war machine, data shows

While Ankara records show “dual-use” goods going to Central Asia and Caucasus, trade registry discrepancies across region indicate items actually go to Russia.

EC President Michel to hold key talks with Orban in Budapest

Orban has continued to threaten to block additional support for Ukraine, the start of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations, and a new round of sanctions against Russia.

Moldova aligns to EU’s sanctions against Russia

Law has already prompted reactions from Russia, where foreign ministry spokesperson says Chisinau's goal is the "complete destruction of Moldovan-Russian relations".

Russia’s civil aviation in slow collapse

Russian Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev has announced that Russia has lost a total of 76 Airbus and Boeing passenger planes located abroad due to international sanctions, it was reported on November 25.

British troops from KFOR in Kosovo patrol Serbian border amid high tensions

Nato has increased its military contingent in Kosovo after recent violent incidents.

Turkey equipping Moscow’s war machine, data shows
7 hours ago
EC President Michel to hold key talks with Orban in Budapest
18 hours ago
Moldova aligns to EU’s sanctions against Russia
18 hours ago
Russia’s civil aviation in slow collapse
19 hours ago
British troops from KFOR in Kosovo patrol Serbian border amid high tensions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 day ago
  2. Russia-backed paramilitary camps detected in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska, defence minister says
    3 days ago
  3. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    28 days ago
  4. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    2 months ago
  5. Turkey again spikes wheels of Sweden’s Nato bid
    5 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    28 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago
  4. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    1 month ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss