Moldova bans pro-Russian opposition Shor Party

Moldova bans pro-Russian opposition Shor Party
Party leader Ilan Shor plans to appeal the court’s decision at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). / Shor Party
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 20, 2023

Moldova’s Constitutional Court on June 19 ruled as unconstitutional the radical opposition Shor Party, which has organised protests against the pro-EU authorities for months.

MPs from the Shor Party will continue their mandates but as independent deputies without the right to join other factions. The situation is similar with representatives of the party in local government bodies at all levels, including the Gagauzia region, where the Shor party recently won the elections for governor.

Three of the court’s five members voted in favour of declaring the party unconstitutional. The court’s decision was based on three counts: the illegal actions of some of the Shor Party’s members (mainly its founder Ilan Shor and deputy head Marina Tauber), the repeated illegal financing of the party and the statements of some of its members indicating “a desire to overthrow the constitutional order”, court member Domnica Manole explained.

The party was identified by US and EU as promoting actions aimed at undermining the stability in the country, in favour of and with the support of Russian entities.

The impact on the fragile political balance in Moldova remains unclear.

Party officials announced they will continue to work and they are broadly expected to use a “clone party” named Renaissance, prepared in advance by Shor’s people.

The Shor Party was founded by and holds the name of Ilan Shor – the most visible of those involved in the so-called “$1bn bank fraud” that cost the public budget the equivalent of 12% of the country’s annual GDP.

Having received a 15-year sentence, Shor is hiding in Israel while still leading major street protests against the pro-EU authorities in Chisinau.

Shor announced that his team would appeal the court’s decision at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

"I assure you that we will defend in the ECHR our right provided for by the Constitution of Moldova and international agreements to which our country is a party. And after we win the case at ECHR, we will demand that all those who participated in this illegal process, who denied us fundamental rights, be brought to justice. None of the perpetrators of this lawlessness will escape responsibility," Shor wrote on his Facebook page on June 19.

The Party of Socialists (PSRM) and the Party of Communists (PCRM) condemned the decision of the Constitutional Court that outlawed the Shor Party. Representatives of the opposition believe that this is "a dangerous precedent with grave consequences for the political system of Moldova”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

20 years of accession stagnation since Thessaloniki summit

Interim report shows Moldova’s robust progress towards EU accession negotiations

Southeast Europe heads for hot summer of instability

News

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns

Promoters of the Morgenshtern concert say they received death threats.

EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo

Josep Borrell says consensus on new local elections in troubled region after separate meetings with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo.

EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions

The eleventh package of sanctions introduces few new sanctions, but aims to make the previous 10 packages more effective by closing loopholes and targeting sanction-busting companies.

PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election

Kaczynski’s returning to work in the government – after a stint in 2020-2022 – is seen as a key move aimed at reining in factions and restoring the integrity of the ruling party's election campaign.

€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027

Field is expected to cover most of Romania's gas consumption of around 12 bcm of gas per year and create significant export potential.

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns
53 minutes ago
EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo
10 hours ago
EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions
1 day ago
PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election
1 day ago
€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 day ago
  3. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    10 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    3 days ago
  5. Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons
    3 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    28 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    25 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss