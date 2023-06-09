Russian internet major Yandex launches driverless taxi in Moscow

Russia is a world leader in driverless taxi technology having already carried out millions of hours of road tests. Now market leader Yandex is rolling out test taxis in Moscow suburbs. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 9, 2023

Russian internet major Yandex has announced the test mode launch of an unmanned taxi service in one of Moscow's districts, Yasenevo, the company said in a statement cited by RBC business portal.

"Robotaxis [driverless] operate in test mode in the Yasenevo district every day from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. You can book a ride in the Yandex Go app," the company said in a statement. The test drive will be accompanied with a surveilling driver in the car.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, ​prior to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine Yandex was Russia’s leading developer of AI and driverless technologies, with technology and test mileage matching that of global leaders in the field.

Back in July 2018, Yandex and the Moscow government signed an agreement to develop unmanned transport in the capital.

In September 2020 Yandex spun off its unmanned car business into a separate company, Yandex Self-Driving Group (Yandex SDG). Yandex first tested the first prototypes of unmanned cars in spring 2017: as of September last year, the IT holding had 130 such cars in its "drone fleet", which were driving on public roads in Russia, the US and Israel.

 

Reports

