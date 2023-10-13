Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 10.2% in September

Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 10.2% in September
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 13, 2023

Serbia’s average annual inflation eased to 10.2% in September from 11.5% in the previous month (chart), the country’s statistics office data indicated on October 12.

Consumer prices in September 2023 in relation to December 2022 increased by 6.7%, on average. 

The largest price increases were observed in the groups of hotels and restaurants, which rose by 15.4%, followed by the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages, up by 14.4%.

The sector of furnishing and household equipment experienced an increase of 14.1%, while prices in the utility sector grew by 12%.

Month-on-month inflation edged up by 0.3% in September, following a 0.4% increase in the previous month.

Transport sector prices went up the most on a monthly level, by 1.8%.

Looking at the first nine months of the year, Serbia recorded an average inflation rate of 13.9%.

The IMF predicts that consumer prices in Serbia will increase by 12.4% in 2023 and slow to 5.3% in 2024 following an annual inflation rate of 12% in 2022.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw

Serbian central bank keeps policy rate unchanged

Data

Hungary’s vehicle sector dents decline of industry in August

Industrial output fell 5.3% y/y (chart) in August and by 6.1% y/y when adjusted to working days, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) confirmed on October 13 in a detailed reading. The disappointing data followed a positive surprise in output in July.

Slovak inflation eased to 8.2% y/y in September

It is 0.7 percentage points down on the y/y growth in August, as the easing of inflation has continued steadily since March.

Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts

ING analysts say inflation "sticker than expected" as price pressures exceed estimates in most categories.

Romania’s industrial production dwindles despite automotive sector's performance

Romania reports 5.8% y/y annual decline in industrial production and an even steeper deterioration of 6.2% y/y in the core manufacturing sector.

CBR reiterates hawkish stance as Russia’s inflation hits 6%

Annual inflation in Russia amounted to 5.9% as of October 2, coming close to breaching the full-year target of the Central Bank of Russia of 6%-7% (chart), Tass reported citing the address of the CBR’s Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin to the Duma.

Hungary’s vehicle sector dents decline of industry in August
3 hours ago
Slovak inflation eased to 8.2% y/y in September
3 hours ago
Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts
2 days ago
Romania’s industrial production dwindles despite automotive sector's performance
2 days ago
CBR reiterates hawkish stance as Russia’s inflation hits 6%
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 days ago
  2. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    1 month ago
  3. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    6 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    11 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    23 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    22 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    22 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss