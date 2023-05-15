TURKISH ELECTIONS: Erdogan confounds pollsters and pundits by winning first-round vote

TURKISH ELECTIONS: Erdogan confounds pollsters and pundits by winning first-round vote
Erdogan takes the plaudits from a balcony of the AKP party HQ in Ankara. / Turkish Presidency
By bne IntelIiNews May 15, 2023

Turkey’s presidential election is to go for a second-round run-off after official results showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confounding the pollsters and the pundits by holding off the challenge of opposition unity candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, though not not quite moving beyond the 50% threshold that would have delivered him an outright win.

Many observers were convinced that, given the poor performance of the Turkish economy, Erdogan’s 20-year reign would be declared over.

However, the Supreme Election Board (YSK) said Erdogan picked up 49.51% of the vote, ahead of his rival who was on 44.88%. Ultra-nationalist third candidate Sinan Ogan took 5.2% of the vote.

Pundits predict that Ogan’s divisive politics would make it difficult for him to strike a deal to endorse Kilicdaroglu in the election decider, meaning Ogan's voters might put Erdogan over the line. Turnout was given as 87.2%.

Adding to the opposition’s woes, officials looked set to confirm Erdogan’s alliance had won a majority in the parliamentary vote. That could give Erdogan an advantage in the presidential run-off, which is to take place on May 28, with some voters turned off voting for Kilicdaroglu by the prospect of a messy division of power.

If strongman Erdogan does prevail in the second round, his victory will revive anxieties among his critics that Turkey’s days as a country that has something approaching a functioning democracy are over and done with.

Wolfgang Piccoli at political risk consultancy Teneo said it looked like Erdogan was indeed now well positioned to prevail in the run-off. “His campaign ahead of the runoff vote will be about the threat of a divided government, knowing that most voters in Turkey are traditionally extremely sensitive about political stability issues," Piccoli said. "This will resonate well with the public as the complex challenges that the country is facing requires an effective governing formula.

“Kilicdaroglu’s campaign was about winning in the first round and he failed miserably.”

With results showing he had fallen only a little short of 50%, Erdogan stood on the balcony of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters in Ankara and told jubilant supporters: “The fact that the election results have not yet been finalised does not diminish the fact that our nation’s choice is clearly in favour of us.”

Kilicdaroglu—who had earlier angrily hit out at officials he claimed were blocking the confirmation of votes in many of his strongholds by issuing repeated demands for recounts—said: "If our nation says second round, we will absolutely win in the second round."

The outcome of the election did not go down well with the markets, which have been hoping for an end to Erdogan’s “unorthodox” boom-and-bust economics that have, for instance, seen the Turkish lira lose 95% of its value against the dollar in the past 15 years and sent inflation rampant.

The lira, down around 5% in the year to date, weakened to 19.70 to the dollar before trimming some of its losses to 19.66, but it was not far off the 19.80 level it hit in early March following the deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey in February.

Turkish bank stocks were also hit hard in early post-election day trade, with the main banking index falling by more than 8%.

Dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued by Turkey fell sharply by more than seven cents, while the five-year Turkey credit default swap (CDS) spread jumped 114 bp to 606 bp, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was the highest level seen since November 2022.

Richard Briggs, Candriam senior fund manager of emerging market debt, was quoted by Reuters as saying the results were "almost certainly negative for markets" as an Erdogan win could mean a continuation of economic imbalance, unorthodox monetary policy and costly efforts to prop up the lira.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Opposition election surveillance official leaves post ahead of final vote

ISTANBUL BLOG: Kilicdaroglu failed to dethrone Erdogan because for him 50% needed to equal 60%

TURKISH ELECTIONS: May 14 vote (live blog, as it happened)

News

VTB establishes first direct Russian banking presence in Iran

Bank’s Tehran representative office latest result of nations’ big push to expand ties to counter impacts of Western sanctions on their economies.

Ukraine recaptures 20 square km in Bakhmut, Russia sends in reinforcements to "stabilise the situation".

Ukraine has managed to recapture 20 square km around the war-torn city of Bakhmut in the last week, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said, the Kyiv Independent reported on May 16.

Baltic states to create unified MSCI stock market index

Move aimed at increasing attraction to international investors as part of a plan to upgrade the capital markets from frontier to developed market status.

EBRD 2023: Kazakhstan looks for buyer to re-privatise former Sberbank Kazakhstan

Sberbank Kazakhstan was the second largest commercial bank and one of the leading banks that financed small and medium enterprises and the corporate sector.

Hungary blocks next tranche of EU military support for Ukraine

Hungarian move follows reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested that Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline to Hungary should be blown up.

VTB establishes first direct Russian banking presence in Iran
3 hours ago
Ukraine recaptures 20 square km in Bakhmut, Russia sends in reinforcements to "stabilise the situation".
3 hours ago
Baltic states to create unified MSCI stock market index
3 hours ago
EBRD 2023: Kazakhstan looks for buyer to re-privatise former Sberbank Kazakhstan
7 hours ago
Hungary blocks next tranche of EU military support for Ukraine
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    4 days ago
  2. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    7 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    8 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    3 days ago
  5. KABANOVSKY: The fall of the USSR – a disaster for the West?
    7 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    4 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    7 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    8 days ago
  5. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss