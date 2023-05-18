Agricover's IPO flops on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Agricover's IPO flops on Bucharest Stock Exchange
The listing would have been the BVB's largest at €85mn. / bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest May 18, 2023

Romanian leading agribusiness group Agricover Holding  announced on May 17 it had abandoned its planned listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) after it failed to draw sufficient interest from investors. The company blamed it on “the geo-political, macroeconomic, and financial markets context”.

The company was planning to raise €85mn in the largest-ever IPO on the BVB by selling  42% of its shares and issuing new shares amounting to 21% of the existing number of shares as part of the offer.

The listing flop comes as the BVB is preparing for the landmark listing of up to 20% of power group Hidroelectrica, expected in the next few months. Franklin Templeton, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea, which owns the 20% state stake in Hidroelectrica, argued for a dual listing in Bucharest and London, saying the local market was not liquid enough, but its shareholders approved the proposal backed by the Romanian authorities for a sole listing in Romania.  

The European bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds a 12.7% stake in Agricover and was planning to sell a 10% stake in the IPO. The company was founded by Jabbar Kanani, who intended to sell 32% of his 87.2% stake in the company under the IPO.

Agricover hasn’t revealed details such as the total subscriptions placed by institutional investors, who were allotted 90% of the IPO. Retail investors subscribed only 52% of the tranche allotted to them.

At the maximum IPO price of RON0.5 per share, Agricover Holding would have been valued at RON1.08bn (€218mn). The pre-share issue valuation of RON950mn (€190mn) stands for 10.4 times the net profit recorded by the group in 2022, which was RON91.3mn (€18.mn).  

The IPO, which was managed by Wood & Company together with local brokerage firm Tradeville, started on May 4 and ended on May 16. It was carried out on short notice, particularly given the rather complex business model conducted by Agricover. The group has two main segments of activity: the distribution of agricultural inputs, carried out by Agricover Distribution (agribusiness) and the specialised financing for farmers, provided by a non-banking financial institution, Agricover Credit IFN (agri-finance). 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq

EBRD cuts regional growth forecasts again but Central Asia still going strong

bneGREEN: First ever nuclear fusion PPA signed

News

China's special envoy arrived in Ukraine and discussed Russia's invasion with Kuleba

China’s special representative visited Ukraine on May 16-17, following the diplomatic discussions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month.

South Africa could rely on 'technicality' not to arrest Putin if he attends BRICS summit in August

South Africa could possibly host Vladimir Putin in August 2023 despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against the Russian president, as the order lacks the backing of the UN Security Council.

Putin, Zelensky willing to separately host African leaders' peace mission to end Russia-Ukraine war

South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa says he spoke to both Putin and Zelensky over the weekend and each agreed to hold separate meetings in Moscow and Kyiv with a delegation of leaders from six African countries.

EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq

The first investments are due to begin in six counties in sub-Saharan Africa in 2025.

EC budget control committee finds string of shortcomings in Hungary

Justice ministry says delegation had “put forward political expectations beyond the EU’s conditionality procedure and super milestones".

China's special envoy arrived in Ukraine and discussed Russia's invasion with Kuleba
46 minutes ago
South Africa could rely on 'technicality' not to arrest Putin if he attends BRICS summit in August
3 hours ago
Putin, Zelensky willing to separately host African leaders' peace mission to end Russia-Ukraine war
4 hours ago
EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
5 hours ago
EC budget control committee finds string of shortcomings in Hungary
10 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    4 days ago
  2. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    8 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    4 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    9 days ago
  5. TURKISH ELECTIONS: May 14 vote (live blog, as it happened)
    4 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    4 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    8 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    9 days ago
  5. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss