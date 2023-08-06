Another gangster poses with Erdogan’s junior coalition partner

Another gangster poses with Erdogan’s junior coalition partner
Bahceli (left) and Sahin (right) posing in Bahceli's office. / @E_SemihYalcin.
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade August 6, 2023

Sedat Sahin, head of the Sahinler gang active in Turkey, visited leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli after being released from Izmir Buca Prison, Semih Yalcin (@E_SemihYalcin), an MHP deputy chair, wrote in a tweet.

Sahin is the third gangster, following Alaattin Cakici and Kursat Yilmaz, to have posed with Bahceli in his office after being released from prison.

Bahceli's MHP serves as the junior coalition partner of Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In June, Alaattin Ilyas Saral, head of the Sarallar gang and Sahin’s arch enemy, returned to Turkey. He was arrested at the airport.

On July 21, media reports suggested that a court decided to release him. He is not known to have posed with Bahceli.

All of the mentioned gangsters are members of the “Grey Wolves mafia” wave.

The Grey Wolves form the youth wing of the MHP. In the 1970s, during the Cold War, they were used to “cleanse” leftists in Turkey. Afterwards, in the 1980s, they became mafiosi.

