Azerbaijan appoints former oil executive as head of climate talks

Azerbaijan has appointed Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, a former state oil company executive, to preside over this year's United Nations climate discussions. The Azerbaijani government's decision to appoint Babayev will intensify doubts over the wisdom of choosing Azerbaijan to host COP29, given Azerbaijan's status as a major oil and gas producer.

This decision has rekindled the debate about the oil and gas sector's influence in international dialogues aimed at curbing fossil fuel consumption. The country’s selection of Babayev – who has extensive experience with SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company, for nearly 25 years – to chair the 29th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) next year in Baku follows the contentious leadership of Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber from the UAE during last month’s COP28, which ended with a broad agreement on transitioning away from fossil fuels, but without a definitive call for phasing them out. This decision concludes prolonged deliberations over the summit's location, marking the third consecutive year that a significant oil and gas-producing nation will host the climate talks.

The COP29 summit, a pivotal assembly under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), plays a critical role in assessing global progress towards curbing climate change. It also serves as the guiding body for major climate treaties, including the 2015 Paris Agreement, the 1997 Kyoto Protocol and the 2021 Glasgow Climate Pack. These agreements collectively aim to stabilise greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations to prevent hazardous human interference with the climate system.

Azerbaijan’s selection as the next host has sparked debate both about its commitment to addressing climate change and its track record on human rights and freedoms. The country's economy, which relies heavily on oil and gas, accounting for about 90% of its export revenue, faces challenges in shifting away from hydrocarbon dependency.

Azerbaijan, highly dependent on its fossil fuel economy, has, big plans for renewable energy. The government plans to commission 1,870 MW of green energy capacity by 2028, which will result in the share of renewable energy sources in the energy sector reaching 33%. However, there are concerns about Azerbaijan's ability to meet its climate targets.

Environmental advocates and human rights activists have voiced their concerns, pointing out the contradictions in Azerbaijan's environmental policies and its handling of human rights issues, especially in light of recent protests and the detention of journalists and environmental defenders. The government's claims of combating climate change and protecting human rights are being scrutinised, with critics arguing for a more transparent and accountable approach to managing the country's natural resources and environmental policies.