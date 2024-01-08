Azerbaijan appoints former oil executive as head of climate talks

Azerbaijan appoints former oil executive as head of climate talks
Azerbaijan plans to commission 1,870 MW of green energy capacity by 2028, which will result in the share of renewable energy sources in the energy sector reaching 33%. / bne IntelliNews
By Cavid Aga in Baku January 8, 2024

Azerbaijan has appointed Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, a former state oil company executive, to preside over this year's United Nations climate discussions. The Azerbaijani government's decision to appoint Babayev will intensify doubts over the wisdom of choosing Azerbaijan to host COP29,  given Azerbaijan's status as a major oil and gas producer.

This decision has rekindled the debate about the oil and gas sector's influence in international dialogues aimed at curbing fossil fuel consumption. The country’s selection of Babayev – who has extensive experience with SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company, for nearly 25 years – to chair the 29th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) next year in Baku follows the contentious leadership of Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber from the UAE during last month’s COP28, which ended with a broad agreement on transitioning away from fossil fuels, but without a definitive call for phasing them out. This decision concludes prolonged deliberations over the summit's location, marking the third consecutive year that a significant oil and gas-producing nation will host the climate talks.

The COP29 summit, a pivotal assembly under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), plays a critical role in assessing global progress towards curbing climate change. It also serves as the guiding body for major climate treaties, including the 2015 Paris Agreement, the 1997 Kyoto Protocol and the 2021 Glasgow Climate Pack. These agreements collectively aim to stabilise greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations to prevent hazardous human interference with the climate system.

Azerbaijan’s selection as the next host has sparked debate both about its commitment to addressing climate change and its track record on human rights and freedoms. The country's economy, which relies heavily on oil and gas, accounting for about 90% of its export revenue, faces challenges in shifting away from hydrocarbon dependency.

Azerbaijan, highly dependent on its fossil fuel economy, has, big plans for renewable energy. The government plans to commission 1,870 MW of green energy capacity by 2028, which will result in the share of renewable energy sources in the energy sector reaching 33%. However, there are concerns about Azerbaijan's ability to meet its climate targets.

Environmental advocates and human rights activists have voiced their concerns, pointing out the contradictions in Azerbaijan's environmental policies and its handling of human rights issues, especially in light of recent protests and the detention of journalists and environmental defenders. The government's claims of combating climate change and protecting human rights are being scrutinised, with critics arguing for a more transparent and accountable approach to managing the country's natural resources and environmental policies.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COP29: Is Azerbaijan ready for decarbonisation?

Balance of power in South Caucasus still shifting after Karabakh collapse

New Bulgaria-Serbia gas pipeline put into operation

News

Iranian cryptocurrency exchange denies massive data breach

Misconfiguration at Bit24.cash exchange reported to have exposed critical details of 230,000 Iranian citizens.

Hungary’s Fiscal Council warns of major risks surrounding 2024 budget

Hungary needs to run a primary surplus of 1.2% to reach the 2.9% deficit target in 2024, advisory body says. and a 2% surplus, if the budget gap is to fall to 1.4% of GDP in 2026, as outlined in the Convergence Programme

Kuleba denies there was a March 2022 peace deal between Ukraine and Russia

Dmytro Kuleba denied contested reports that Ukraine had struck a peace deal with Russia in March 2022, Ukraine’s Defence Minister told Wall Street Journal correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov.

Local prosecutor reveals details of deadly twin blast in southern Iran, saying 32 suspects arrested

All terrorists involved in the recent deadly attack in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman have been arrested, Press TV quoted the city's prosecutor, Mehdi Bakhshi, as saying on January 7.

Albanian and Kosovan officials spent thousands at Washington hotel to win favour with Trump

US House of Representatives report reveals foreign officials from around the world spent a total of $8.7mn at various Trump-owned businesses during his presidency.

Iranian cryptocurrency exchange denies massive data breach
7 hours ago
Hungary’s Fiscal Council warns of major risks surrounding 2024 budget
17 hours ago
Kuleba denies there was a March 2022 peace deal between Ukraine and Russia
18 hours ago
Local prosecutor reveals details of deadly twin blast in southern Iran, saying 32 suspects arrested
1 day ago
Albanian and Kosovan officials spent thousands at Washington hotel to win favour with Trump
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    3 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Czech president calls for euro adoption in New Year’s address
    6 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  5. Almost 100 killed and 171 injured in twin bombings in Iran
    5 days ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    30 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    28 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss