Chinese EV maker BYD to build plant in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) producer BYD is to build a plant in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region.

The investment commitment was announced on September 26, when Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received BYD chief Wang Chuanfu.

The capacity of the plant in the first stage will be 50,000 vehicles per year. There are plans to gradually increase it to 300,000 vehicles per year, with the company eyeing the domestic as well as export markets.

When determining the location of the proposed factory, the parties paid particular attention to potential localisation of components and spare parts to reduce shipping costs.

Mirziyoyev has also supported plans to acquire BYD electric buses for Uzbekistan. Engineering and service centres for the buses will be created in the country.

In February 2022, Mirziyoyev gave instructions for the organising of EV manufacturing in Central Asia's most populous country and second biggest ecomy. BYD and Uzavtosanoat very soon after signed a memorandum of understanding, outlining "the first step towards the future of EVs" in Uzbekistan. Six months later, UzAuto announced the conclusion of an agreement with BYD on the issue of full-cycle production.