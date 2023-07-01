Croatia’s inflation slows down to 7.7% y/y in June, flash estimate shows

Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased by 7.7% y/y in June, according to a flash estimate from the country’s statistics office released on June 30 (chart).

Inflation has been falling despite fears that Croatia’s switch to the euro would push up prices.

“This is the lowest annual inflation rate since March last year when it was 7.3% compared to March2021,” Croatia’s Deputy-Prime Minister Tomo Medved said in a statement on the government’s website.

Compared to May, the consumer price index (CPI) was up by 0.9%.

Prices of food, beverages and tobacco increased by 13.6% y/y, while non-food industrial goods excluding energy moved up 8.1% y/y. Services moved up 7.6% y/y, while energy prices decreased by 3.3% y/y.

Month on month, prices of food, beverages and tobacco moved up by 1.4%, while services ticked up by 1.2%. Prices of energy increased by 1.4% m/m. Prices of goods dropped 0.1% m/m in June.