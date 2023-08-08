Czech industrial growth slowed down in June to 0.9% y/y

By Albin Sybera August 8, 2023

Industrial production in the country increased by 0.9% year-on-year and by 0.9% month-on-month in June, Czech statisticians (CZSO) reported.

Both y-o-y and m-o-m growth slowed down compared to May figures, and the value of new orders decreased by 5.8% y-o-y. “The growth rate of industrial production has been gradually decreasing,” commented Radek Matejka of CZSO.

“Even an increase in production of motor vehicles and their components did not outweigh a decreasing trend in many other economic activities of industry, for example, in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of basic metals,” Matejka explained.

Industrial production has been decreasing across most monitored economic activities, CZSO highlighted. Besides sectors noted by Matejka, a y-o-y double-digit decrease was registered in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, printing and reproduction of recorded media, or manufacture of furniture.

New orders decreased by 5.8% y-o-y, but maintained 2% growth m-o-m. “The y-o-y decrease was mainly influenced by a higher comparison basis of last year in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers,” stated Iveta Danisova of CSZSO and pointed out that a decrease in new orders continued in the manufacture of basic metals, metal-working industry, and the chemical industry.  

Local analysts warned that growth dynamism in the car industry might wane with a thinner volume in orders and could impact the industrial output figures in the upcoming months.

