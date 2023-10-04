Inflation, currency depreciation lead Zimbabweans to reject even high-denomination banknotes

By bne IntelliNews October 4, 2023

Some Zimbabwean traders are now rejecting the country’s second-biggest denomination banknote, the ZWD50 bill, as the local currency continues to depreciate.

The transacting public, according to NewsDay on October 3, had already stopped using the Zimbabwean dollar banknotes of ZWD2, ZWL5, ZWL10 and ZWD20.  They have now added to that list the ZWD50, worth an estimated $0.0089 using the official rate, and only accept the ZWD100 bill (about $0.0179), which was introduced in April 2022. 

Effie Ncube, the president of the National Consumers Rights Association, told the daily that the rejection of lower denomination notes reflects a lack of confidence in the local currency and the government's economic policies. The trend could lead to further devaluation of the Zimbabwean dollar, he says, resulting in higher prices for goods denominated in the local currency.

NewsDay estimates that the Zimbabwe dollar has lost 18% of its value since the August 23-24, 2023 election. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in office since November 2017, won a second successive term with 53% of the vote, but the main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa who go 44%, has denounced the result, alleging rigging.

Independent economist Prosper Chitambara told NewsDay that the rejection of the ZWD50 note is likely to prompt the government to introduce higher denomination notes, which, however, could increase the money supply and inflation, which fell from 77% on an annualised basis in August 2023 to 18% in September.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Kenyan bourse seeks to refute 'world’s worst performer' ranking by Bloomberg

The Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc (NSE) has sought to refute its ranking as the "world’s worst performer" among country indexes tracked by Bloomberg. The news agency said a massive exodus of ... more

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine put ‘under house arrest’ after returning from South Africa

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said on Thursday (October 5) that he has been placed under house arrest after being detained by security officials upon returning home from a trip abroad. Wine ... more

Libya, Morocco calamities blot investor glimmer

The coincidental natural disasters in Morocco and Libya captured global headlines with their near biblical ferocity, wiping out entire towns without warning and historical experience, but also ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  2. "The worst is over," says Russia's economic elite
    7 days ago
  3. Turkey and Azerbaijan would settle for land corridor running via Iran rather than Armenia claims Erdogan
    8 days ago
  4. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    9 days ago
  5. Romania in talks to take over Moldova’s Giurgiulesti port ahead of Ukraine reconstruction
    7 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    14 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    24 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    13 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss