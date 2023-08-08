Kyiv replaces hammer and sickle with Ukrainian trident on Mother Ukraine Monument

By bne IntelliNews August 8, 2023

Kyiv began the de-Sovietisation of its massive statue, the Mother Ukraine Monument, replacing the Soviet hammer and sickle on the shield with the Ukrainian trident on August 6.

The statue stands at 62m, making it the tallest in Europe as it watches over Ukraine’s capital city. Since gaining independence in 1991 Ukrainians have moved towards replacing the Soviet symbol with the national one. A poll conducted in July last year by Diia found that 85% of respondents favoured the decision.

The hammer and sickle was taken down on August 1 and work began over the weekend to install the trident, with the completion date expected to be on August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day. The project is privately funded and will cost UAH28mn ($755,000). The name of the statue will also be changed, according to Ukrainian Pravda.

In May 2015, Ukraine adopted a series of de-communisation laws that saw the removal of Soviet imagery. Since then, many street names across Ukraine have been changed from their Soviet-era titles in favour of Ukrainian figures and heroes.

