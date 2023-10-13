Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, has earned the title of the top European city for digital nomads, followed by Sarajevo and Chisinau, according to UK magazine Time Out.

As the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way how people work and travel, many now work from home, and some remotely from different countries. This has become a new way of life.

Travel experts at Norton Finance loan company evaluated 184 countries, weighing factors such as average rent, utilities, transportation, food, gym and internet costs, along with the expense of return flights from the UK.

"While it’ll of course vary depending on where in the world you’re journeying from, the rest of the factors provide a pretty comprehensive breakdown of the affordability of a place, and ranking at number one is Skopje in North Macedonia,” according to Time Out.

“The city is a notoriously good-value tourist destination, popular for its archaeological sites and street food. The value of public transport is one reason why Skopje scores so well, as a monthly public transport pass is an enormous eight times cheaper than the London equivalent."

Securing the second spot on Norton Finance's list is the capital of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Sarajevo, where the average rent for a one-bedroom flat in the city centre is an affordable €275 per month.

Meanwhile, Chisinau in Moldova took the third position. In this city, a pint costs a modest €1.3, making it an attractive destination for budget-conscious digital nomads.

Sofia, Bulgaria's capital, and Bucharest, the capital of Romania, occupy the fourth and fifth positions respectively. Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, secured the sixth spot.

Copenhagen and Dublin are considered some of the least favourable European cities for digital nomads.