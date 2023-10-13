Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads
/ bne IntelliNews
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje October 13, 2023

Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, has earned the title of the top European city for digital nomads, followed by Sarajevo and Chisinau, according to UK magazine Time Out.

As the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way how people work and travel, many now work from home, and some remotely from different countries. This has become a new way of life.

Travel experts at Norton Finance loan company evaluated 184 countries, weighing factors such as average rent, utilities, transportation, food, gym and internet costs, along with the expense of return flights from the UK.

"While it’ll of course vary depending on where in the world you’re journeying from, the rest of the factors provide a pretty comprehensive breakdown of the affordability of a place, and ranking at number one is Skopje in North Macedonia,” according to Time Out.

“The city is a notoriously good-value tourist destination, popular for its archaeological sites and street food. The value of public transport is one reason why Skopje scores so well, as a monthly public transport pass is an enormous eight times cheaper than the London equivalent."

Securing the second spot on Norton Finance's list is the capital of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Sarajevo, where the average rent for a one-bedroom flat in the city centre is an affordable €275 per month.

Meanwhile, Chisinau in Moldova took the third position. In this city, a pint costs a modest €1.3, making it an attractive destination for budget-conscious digital nomads.

Sofia, Bulgaria's capital, and Bucharest, the capital of Romania, occupy the fourth and fifth positions respectively. Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, secured the sixth spot.

Copenhagen and Dublin are considered some of the least favourable European cities for digital nomads.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw

Bulgaria’s miners, energy workers plan national protest

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Reconfiguring Chinese economic strategies in CESEE

Tech

Russian IT group Astra successfully raises $36mn with IPO in Moscow

Russian IT group Astra has successfully completed an IPO on October 13, raising RUB3.5bn ($36mn) through the sale of shares at a price of RUB333 each, Prime reports.

Tech park opens in Pristina to boost Kosovo's ICT industry

The tech park is intended to further develop the ICT sector, already an important part of Kosovo’s economy, following strong growth in recent years.

Konzum launches Croatia's first automated supermarket

Konzum’s store is one of a growing number of entirely cashierless shops in Europe as international retailers explore the potential of AI technology.

Top IT company IBS Group is the heart of Russia's digital transformation now

IBS Group is best known as the leading provider of IT solutions for Russian businesses and regional governments. Since the war in Ukraine started its importance as a source of software has spiked.

Erdogan asks Musk for Tesla gigafactory during meeting in New York

Also offers entrepreneur cooperation in artificial intelligence and Starlink satellite internet services.

Russian IT group Astra successfully raises $36mn with IPO in Moscow
2 days ago
Tech park opens in Pristina to boost Kosovo's ICT industry
3 days ago
Konzum launches Croatia's first automated supermarket
18 days ago
Top IT company IBS Group is the heart of Russia's digital transformation now
23 days ago
Erdogan asks Musk for Tesla gigafactory during meeting in New York
27 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 days ago
  2. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    1 month ago
  3. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    6 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    11 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    23 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    22 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    22 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss