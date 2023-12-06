Moscow sees most snowfall in one day since records began

Moscow sees most snowfall in one day since records began
St Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin (background) under a winter snow dusting. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 6, 2023

Moscow experienced an unprecedented snowfall on December 3, setting a record as the heaviest in the city's 145-year history of weather observations. 

Roman Vilfand, the director of Russia's Hydrometeorological Centre, stated that 10.7mm of snow had accumulated in 12 hours, breaking the 1980 record of 9.4mm on the same date. He also noted that it was the heaviest daily snowfall since records began in 1878.

According to Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading expert at the Fobos weather service, Moscow received one-third of the city's usual monthly precipitation in just 24 hours. Tishkovets estimated the total snow accumulation at 30 centimetres, an amount surpassing the expected early winter levels by fourfold.

Heavy snowfall significantly affected transportation in Moscow, causing issues on both roads and in the air. The Moscow transport department reported nearly 200 stranded trucks in the 24 hours after the fall, requiring help from road traffic workers. Flight operations were severely affected, with 53 delays and five cancellations on Monday morning across three of four Moscow airports. Sheremetyevo Airport in the north experienced the most delays, while disruptions also occurred at Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports in the south.

