New Slovak premier says he won’t prevent commercial arms exports to Ukraine

New Slovak premier says he won’t prevent commercial arms exports to Ukraine
The previous Slovak government donated a S-300 anti-aircraft system to Ukraine. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera November 7, 2023

New Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has confirmed that his cabinet won’t prevent companies from manufacturing and delivering military materiel to Ukraine.

“If a company wants to manufacture weapons and deliver those, then we won’t prevent this, of course,” the leader of the populist leftist Smer party said at a press conference following his meeting with the new Minister of Defence  Robert Kalinak on  October 6.  

Smer fought an aggressive campaign during which it called for an end to Slovak military support for Ukraine, and party leaders also adopted Kremlin propaganda, blaming “Ukrainian fascists” for the start of the war in 2014.

Smer and its breakaway party, centre-left Hlas, were both suspended from the European grouping of Socialists for forming a coalition with the far-right SNS, and Smer was also censured for its Ukraine policy.

Despite being a small country, Slovakia has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest backers, largely giving up its heavy weapons, including Mig-29 fighter jets, T-72 tanks, artillery and anti-air defence systems, in favour of Ukraine to thwart the Russian full-scale invasion launched last February. Little surplus military supplies are now left to be donated to Ukraine.

Fico has said his policy towards Russia and Ukraine will be driven by Slovak national interests. He is therefore backing Slovak commercial exports to Ukraine. Many Slovak analysts had predicted that the Smer party won’t extend its anti-Ukrainian rhetoric to the country’s weapon industry.

“I expect them to be very open towards CSG” [Czech-based Czechoslovak Group], a reporter following the country’s weapon and ammunition industry at DennikN, Vladimir Snidl, told bne Intellinews.

CSG is a key ammunition producer in Slovakia through its branches ZVS Holding and VOP Novaky.

Fico said Slovakia could also help Ukraine with de-mining its territory.

“One of the things which Ukraine could be helped with is de-mining. I consider this a humanitarian aid. There is a huge amount of mined areas and un-exploded ammunition,” Fico told journalists.

Fico toured most of the new ministers on Monday, and he also called on the new culture minister,  Martina Simkovicova, a well-known presenter at the disinformation TV Slovan, to pay increased attention to Slovak history.

He urged the SNS-nominated Simkovicova to “pay attention to Great Moravia” – an early medieval Slavonic powerhouse located in present-day Slovakia, Austria and Czechia – and said that saints Cyril and Methodius did not arrive in Slovakia with gender ideology”.

The Thessaloniki preachers arrived in Great Moravia in the 9th century and are venerated by the Catholic Church for bringing Christianity to Slovakia and other countries and for translating the Bible into a Slavonic dialect.

Former communist Fico also called on the “spirit” to be reinvigorated in Slovak culture, while Simkovicova said that “respecting Slovak culture does not mean mixing of Slovak culture with other cultures”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Cleaner air is accelerating global warming

Czech billionaire Komarek reported to have failed to sever business ties with Russia

Czechia in last place as rest of the EU starts to recover

News

European Commission recommends opening EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova

Releasing enlargement report package, Commission also calls for candidate status for Georgia, but criticises stalling in some longstanding Western Balkan candidate countries.

Serbian environmental protesters hijack mining conference

Anti-mining campaigners aiming to block polluting mining projects take hope from probe into Portuguese PM’s lithium deals.

Oil prices defy analysts’ expectations and fall rather than rise after the outbreak of the Israeli-Hamas war

The oil price defied analysts’ expectations and fell rather than rose after the outbreak of the Israeli-Hamas war on October 7. A month later, despite a 3.7% drop in the price of a barrel of Brent, its value has returned to pre-war levels.

Erdogan prepares ground for further blocking of Sweden’s Nato bid

Matter tossed into hands of a parliament that will do his bidding. In symbolic move highlighting fresh tensions with West, legislature this week banned Coca-Cola sales on its premises.

EU’s von der Leyen maps out plan for Ukraine’s future in Europe

The EC President called on Europeans to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” naming three concrete goals the EU must achieve to protect the future interests of Kyiv.

European Commission recommends opening EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova
4 hours ago
Serbian environmental protesters hijack mining conference
5 hours ago
Oil prices defy analysts’ expectations and fall rather than rise after the outbreak of the Israeli-Hamas war
6 hours ago
Erdogan prepares ground for further blocking of Sweden’s Nato bid
15 hours ago
EU’s von der Leyen maps out plan for Ukraine’s future in Europe
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    8 days ago
  2. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    7 days ago
  3. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    6 days ago
  4. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 months ago
  5. COMMENT: Aliyev could still lose in the Great Game he started
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    8 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    15 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    26 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss