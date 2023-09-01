Polish CPI eases expansion to 10.1% y/y in August, flash estimate shows

Polish CPI eases expansion to 10.1% y/y in August, flash estimate shows
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw September 1, 2023

Polish CPI growth came in at 10.1% y/y in August (chart), slightly above the consensus line of 9.9% y/y and 0.7pp below the July reading, a flash estimate from Poland’s statistical office GUS showed on August 31.

Inflation did not fall to single digits in August, a precondition for an interest rate cut set by the governor of the National Bank of Poland this summer. Price growth is all but certain to descend below 10% y/y in September, analysts say.

“Our CPI forecast for September is 8.9% y/y. By the end of this year, inflation could decrease slightly below 7% y/y,” Santander Bank Polska said in a comment.

Inflation will then take a lot longer to close in on the NBP’s target of 2.5% than it has taken it to descend from the peak of over 18% y/y in February to around 10% y/y now.

“In the following year, the downward trend will ease significantly, influenced by the anticipated economic recovery, high wage dynamics, expansive fiscal policy, as well as the rollback of energy price freezes and the zero VAT on food,” Santander Bank Polska added.

For now, the falling inflation rate is supportive of the NBP’s plans for an interest rate cut taking place possibly as soon as September or October.

The NBP has kept its reference interest rate at a 20-year high of 6.75% since September 2022.

Food prices grew 12.7% y/y in August, easing from July’s expansion of 15.6% y/y, the breakdown of the data showed. Energy prices expanded 13.9% y/y in August, compared to a gain of 16.7% y/y the preceding month. 

Fuel prices decreased 6.1% y/y in August after falling 15.5% y/y in July, GUS data also showed.

In m/m terms, the CPI remained unchanged in August after easing 0.2% m/m in the seventh month.

Prices of food fell 1% m/m in August. In the energy segment, prices did not change m/m, while adding 1.9% y/y in the fuel segment.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish far-right parties could dictate next government

Ukraine threatens legal action over any extension of Polish and Hungarian grain import bans

bneGREEN: ExxonMobil says world will fail to meet Paris goal in 2050

Data

Russian inflation breaks above 5% in August

Russia’s inflation accelerated to 5.03% on August 22-28 from 4.88% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported on August 31. (chart)

Russian unemployment hits fresh all-time low of 3%

Russia’s unemployment rate fell to a fresh all-time low of 3% in July, down from 3.1% in June, Rosstat reported on August 30.

Russians rally round war-time Putin, propensity to hold protests has fallen

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating was 82%, according to the last available Levada centre poll.

Russian business confidence back in the black, with consumer rising

Business confidence has made a remarkable recovery in recent months after it collapsed to a low of -7.2 points in August last year following the start of the war. But now it is back in the black thanks to heavy state spending.

Outbound Russian tourism recovering but destinations have changed

Outbound Russian tourism is recovering fast, the choice of destination has changed since the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and sanctions.

Russian inflation breaks above 5% in August
1 day ago
Russian unemployment hits fresh all-time low of 3%
1 day ago
Russians rally round war-time Putin, propensity to hold protests has fallen
1 day ago
Russian business confidence back in the black, with consumer rising
1 day ago
Outbound Russian tourism recovering but destinations have changed
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    4 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    24 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    30 days ago
  4. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    11 days ago
  5. “All signs point to Ukraine,” German investigation into Nord Stream 1&2 pipelines bombing finds
    2 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    24 days ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    11 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    30 days ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss