PwC study reportedly finds Uzbek gold giant Navoi victim of hundreds of millions of dollars in supply chain overcharging

PwC study reportedly finds Uzbek gold giant Navoi victim of hundreds of millions of dollars in supply chain overcharging
Navoi has shelled out hugely excessive payments on items such as mining equipment, says PwC. / Uzeng
By bne IntelIiNews June 19, 2023

Deloitte’s victory in winning the contract to audit the first full set of Western-standard financial statements of the company that operates the world’s largest gold mine—Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company (Navoi, or NMMC), which runs the vast Muruntau mine in the deserts of Uzbekistan—could prove an embarrassment, according to The Sunday Times.

The UK daily reported on June 17 that “within months of its [Deloitte’s] audit for 2020 and 2021 being signed off last May, a report, by the rival PwC concluded that Navoi had been the victim of over-charging totalling hundreds of millions of dollars in its supply chain. They were caused, PwC said, by serious weaknesses in its procurement system”.

The PwC study was commissioned by Navoi’s supervisory board and seen by the Sunday newspaper. It reportedly outlined how Navoi purchased machinery from companies including digger giants Caterpillar and Komatsu through middleman companies that, despite competitive tendering, devised tricks, such as fake bids, to artificially inflate the sums Navoi was paying.

This, the report was said to have concluded, was because Navoi’s purchasing process created “false visibility of the market”. Between 2019 and 2022, PwC reportedly assessed, Navoi overpaid by between $380mn and $427mn.

However, Deloitte gave Navoi’s figures, showing an annual profit of $2.5bn, the all-clear.

The Sunday Times wrote that suppliers Komatsu and tyre company Michelin said they had hired law firms to conduct investigations after the newspaper brought the PwC report to their attention. In the cases of these two companies, the report alleged tender process manipulation by Uzbek company Trade Group and Dubai-based Empyrean Heavy Machinery Spare Parts Trading LLC.

An Empyrean spokesman was quoted as saying the company was aware of the findings, but declined to discuss specific allegations. Trade Group was reported as not replying to numerous attempts by the investigating reporters to contact it.

A Caterpillar spokeswoman was cited as saying: “Caterpillar believes fair competition is fundamental to free enterprise. We observe antitrust and competition laws where we do business. We are not involved in any arrangements, understandings or agreements with competitors affecting prices, terms upon which products are sold, or the number or type of products manufactured or sold.”

The PwC report was also reported as showing that Dubai company Empyrean supplied large quantities of Komatsu vehicles and equipment to Navoi, with one 2020 contract worth $41mn for the provision of Komatsu mining trucks—though Empyrean was, it was claimed, competing against several companies that did not submit tender proposals or submitted allegedly forged paperwork.

Komatsu hired the Washington office of law firm Reed Smith to investigate the issue. A representative of the law firm was quoted as saying: “Neither Empyrean nor Trade Group are Komatsu partners. Komatsu does not know or have any relationship with Empyrean or Trade Group… Prior to receiving the information [from The Sunday Times], Komatsu was not aware of Empyrean or any involvement by Empyrean in the supply of Komatsu equipment.

“Komatsu… is actively investigating the allegations. Komatsu will take appropriate action, if necessary, to ensure its continued compliance with all applicable laws.”

A spokesman for Michelin was reported as responding: “Michelin strongly forbids any violation of the laws in each country where we operate directly or indirectly, as stated in our codes of ethics and our anti-corruption code of conduct.”

When asked why Deloitte gave a clean bill of health to the Navoi accounts, a spokesman for the auditor in London was said to have replied: “Our professional standards prohibit us from commenting on entities we audit.”

A spokesman for Navoi declined to discuss the PwC report with the newspaper.

The Sunday Times stated that there was no suggestion of wrongdoing by Caterpillar, Salzgitter, Komatsu or Michelin.

Gold was first discovered at Muruntau in 1958. The mine spans 3.5km by 2.5km and produces 2mn ounces of gold a year.

The London arms of JPMorgan and Citi last year participated in a $1.2bn syndicated loan to help Navoi modernise.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

It looks like Putin is getting his Central Asian gas deal after all

bneGREEN: Central Asia’s water crisis gaining rapid momentum, cities forced to introduce water rationing

Why China will likely stop short of having military assume an open role in Central Asia

News

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns

Promoters of the Morgenshtern concert say they received death threats.

EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo

Josep Borrell says consensus on new local elections in troubled region after separate meetings with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo.

EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions

The eleventh package of sanctions introduces few new sanctions, but aims to make the previous 10 packages more effective by closing loopholes and targeting sanction-busting companies.

PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election

Kaczynski’s returning to work in the government – after a stint in 2020-2022 – is seen as a key move aimed at reining in factions and restoring the integrity of the ruling party's election campaign.

€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027

Field is expected to cover most of Romania's gas consumption of around 12 bcm of gas per year and create significant export potential.

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns
54 minutes ago
EU foreign policy chief meets with Vucic, Kurti to defuse tensions in northern Kosovo
10 hours ago
EU signs off on eleventh package of sanctions
1 day ago
PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election
1 day ago
€4bn Neptun Deep offshore gas project in Romania officially set for completion in 2027
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 day ago
  3. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    10 days ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    3 days ago
  5. Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons
    3 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    28 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    25 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss