SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest

SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
By bne IntelliNews August 1, 2023

German software group SAP has opened in Bucharest an SAP Labs Site, a digital innovation hub that is meant to contribute to expanding the company's portfolio of products and services.

Starting in July, the Bucharest hub is part of the global R&D network SAP Labs Network, which oversees the company's engineering activities.

The network has 21 R&D centres in 17 countries, including Germany, the United States, India, China and Brazil.

More than 40,000 people are employed in the network.

Through its new location in Bucharest, SAP Labs Network is looking to expand SAP's product portfolio as well as attract and develop new local digital talent. The network thus seeks synergies and shorter customer feedback cycles in developing its applications and business processes.

The new Labs Site in Bucharest operates under the coordination of the local manager, Bogdan Cioc. It is part of the regional SAP Labs SEE Hub, which includes a wide range of areas of technological expertise.

SAP Labs SEE Hub is established in cooperation with SAP Labs Bulgaria and is under the leadership of Radoslav Nikolov, managing director SAP Labs Bulgaria.

"In the Southeast Europe region we are well prepared for a wider expansion and have the unique opportunity to become a very important growth engine for SAP engineering in Europe,” said Nikolov.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Romania to revive Tarnita-Lapustesti pumped hydropower plant project

Storms follow heatwaves to batter Southeast Europe’s crops

bneGREEN: Costs surge in offshore wind, rattling the sector

Tech

Russian e-commerce major Ozon floats on Kazakh AIX

Russian e-commerce major Ozon Holdings said on July 28 its American Depositary Shares are admitted to trading on Kazakhstan's Astana International Exchange (AIX), in a bid to maintain liquidity as Ozon struggles to keep its primary Nasdaq listing.

Google alert system failed to warn people of Turkey earthquakes finds BBC investigation

Tech giant claims warning service worked but in hundreds of interviews reporters can’t find a single survivor who says it sent an emergency message ahead of first quake.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt to lay off 9% of staff

CD Projekt’s CEO Adam Kicinski says company won't have opportunities for some of its workers in the next year.

Neobank acquisition makes Papara Turkey’s first fintech unicorn

Electronic money firm with 16mn active users valued at over $1bn.

Ericsson to build €155mn production hub in Tallinn

Ericsson aims to create a symbiotic relationship between its established R&D in Sweden and manufacturing, where product innovation extends into production and vice versa.

Russian e-commerce major Ozon floats on Kazakh AIX
1 day ago
Google alert system failed to warn people of Turkey earthquakes finds BBC investigation
4 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt to lay off 9% of staff
5 days ago
Neobank acquisition makes Papara Turkey’s first fintech unicorn
18 days ago
Ericsson to build €155mn production hub in Tallinn
25 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    6 days ago
  2. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    4 days ago
  3. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    1 day ago
  4. Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
    7 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    3 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    15 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    6 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss