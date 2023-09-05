Representatives of Serbian opposition parties staged a dramatic protest in the parliament on September 5 during PM Ana Brnabic's speech, with whistles, shouts and banners as well as calls for early elections.

The incident led to the deployment of parliamentary security, RTS reported. The parliamentary disruption occurs against the backdrop of an ongoing wave of weekly protests in Serbia, ignited by a mass shooting at a Belgrade school by a 13-year-old boy, resulting in the loss of students' and a security guard's lives. This event was followed by another mass shooting just a day later.

Brnabic had been discussing the rebalancing of the budget during her presentation when opposition members, as previously announced, disrupted parliamentary proceedings by rising from their benches, displaying banners and blowing whistles.

This move was described as a "blockade" of the parliamentary session until their call for elections is met, as stated by Radomir Lazovic, a member of the Green-Left Front.

Despite the disruption, Brnabic continued her speech, saying that the louder the opposition's protests, the harder her government would fight, and warning of dire consequences if the opposition were to win power, asserting that this would result in financial instability.

Drawing a parallel with parliament proceedings in Pristina, Brnabic highlighted the disruptive tactics of Kosovo’s PM Albin Kurti and his Vetevendosje party when they were in oppostion.

Miroslav Aleksic, founder of the National Movement of Serbia, called for Brnabic's resignation, saying the government had declined under her leadership. He said that the opposition is seeking parliamentary and Belgrade local elections by the end of the year.

Lazovic said that the opposition demands snap elections so that the citizens' demands are met.

"We believe that this is the only way to get out of the crisis. We will block the session until we get a decision on calling elections," Lazovic said in the parliament.

In response to the opposition's call for elections, speaker of the Serbian parliament, Vladimir Orlic, expressed enthusiasm for the request on behalf of the ruling party.

He pledged to convey the request to the government and President Aleksandar Vucic, assuring the opposition that a satisfactory response would be provided promptly.

Vucic said in June that it is clear that early parliamentary elections will be held in Serbia, and that now the only question is when the elections will be held, but he rejected the possibility of forming a transitional government.

Brnabic also said earlier that she was ready to resign, but this was rejected by Vucic. On June 7, the prime minister reiterated that she was always ready to resign, but she added that “at a time when society is in crisis, the only way out is a conversation”.