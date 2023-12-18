Serbian Progressive Party sweeps to new election victory

Serbian Progressive Party sweeps to new election victory
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic celebrates the SNS' latest election victory, flanked by PM Ana Brnabic and Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. / SNS
By bne IntelliNews December 18, 2023

The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) claimed a landslide victory in the December 17 snap general election, dashing opposition hopes this might be the beginning of the end for the party’s long dominance of Serbian politics. 

The SNS has now been in power since 2012, its control of the parliament repeatedly confirmed by a series of snap general elections. 

Projections indicate that the SNS, informally led by President Aleksandar Vucic, is poised to secure nearly 47% of the votes. Opposition parties united under the Serbia Against Violence coalition lagged significantly behind, garnering only 23.1%. 

Vucic told a celebratory press conference late on December 17 that the SNS’ "Serbia must not stop” list will have an absolute majority and more than 127 mandates in the new parliament. 

He pointed out that the SNS’ result was the second best in its history, achieved after 11 years in power.

After a tough election campaign period reflecting the polarisation in Serbian politics, Vucic said in his victory speech that the most important thing is to unite the people and the country.

"It is important for us to try to unite the people, to unite the people, whoever rules in Belgrade, so that those people know that we wish Serbia well," said Vucic.

Fragmented opposition

From Serbia’s fragmented opposition, the main challenger to the SNS was the Serbia Against Violence coalition. A grouping of opposition parties and civil society groups, the coalition grew out of a series of mass protests that started after two mass shootings in May. 

The killings — one of which was in a Belgrade school — resulted in the deaths of 19 people, shocking the nation. Opposition activists argued that the massacres were were encouraged by what they called a ‘culture of violence’ fostered by the ruling party and pro-government media.

Other opposition parties include former president Boris Tadic’s grouping alongside Sasa Radulovic and his party It is Enough (DJB). The People’s Party (NS), formed by former minister of foreign affairs Vuk Jeremic, ran on a separate list.  

Belgrade in the balance

In addition to voting for the parliament, Serbians also decided on December 17 who would assume control of 65 local authorities.

Current indications are that the SNS will also keep control of the Serbian capital Belgrade, where incumbent mayor Aleksandar Sapic, a former water polo champion, is seeking reelection. 

Projections suggest a much slimmer margin of victory for the SNS in Belgrade than across the country. The Progressives are on track to to secure 48 seats in Belgrade, compared to around 43 for the opposition, according to a poll released early on December 18 projection by CeSID/Ipsos. 

Irregularities claimed 

Opposition figures have alleged that the SNS used public resources for political motives, and the independent election monitoring organisation Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability (CRTA) raised concerns about a persistent lack of pluralism in Serbia before the vote.

The CRTA observer mission provided information about attempted ballot manipulation in several polling stations.

Local observers also said they documented alleged irregularities, such as voters being transported from Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Serb-dominated Republika Srpska to vote in Belgrade, though this was denied by Vucic.

