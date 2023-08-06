Three dead as heavy rain and flooding ravage Slovenia

Extreme weather conditions wreaked havoc in Slovenia on August 4, as heavy rain and flooding claimed the lives of at least three people.

Torrential rains and floods swept through various regions of Slovenia, also leading to the disruption of transportation networks, the inundation of buildings and lack of drinking water.

The Slovenian police reported that one of the fatalities was a Slovenian woman in Kamnik, a central town severely affected by overnight flooding, which blocked roads and necessitated the closure of kindergartens for the day. Two Dutch national lost their lives in a mountainous area near the city of Kranj.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said that what is happening in Slovenia is "catastrophic".

"Today's accident probably caused the greatest damage in natural disasters in the history of independent Slovenia," Golob said on August 4.

He and Defense Minister Marjan Sarec reassured the public that all available units are actively deployed on the ground to address the situation. Additionally, they have decided to welcome assistance from foreign countries to tackle the crisis effectively. In light of the ongoing emergency, residents have been urged to exercise utmost caution and follow safety guidelines to ensure their well-being.

In the aftermath of the deluge, major roads across Slovenia, particularly in the north and northeast regions of Gorenjska, Carinthia and Styria, have been rendered impassable due to widespread flooding, including the critical A1 motorway.

The closure of the Styrian highway has been particularly challenging, and authorities are urging commuters to consider alternative routes via the Dolenjska highway and other local roads when traveling between Ljubljana and Celje or Maribor. Numerous regional roads in areas also remain closed due to the floods and landslides.

However, on August 5 the Environmental Agency of Slovenia (ARSO) downgraded the warning level to yellow.

In a tweet, ARSO said that hydrological conditions are showing signs of improvement, except for the lower Sava region, where challenges persist, especially at the confluence of the Krka and Sava rivers. Although thunderstorms are forecasted for August 6 afternoon, they are not anticipated to bring substantial additional rainfall.

The situation in Dravograd remains critical as three swollen rivers, the Drava, Meze and Mislinje, converge at the junction. The municipality is facing severe disruptions in its main transportation routes due to the risk of avalanches, leading to the evacuation of over 110 people, including tourists.

There have been widespread power outages, causing limited access to essential medical services.

As STA reported, Central Slovenia has experienced the devastating impact of swollen rivers, leading to the collapse of several bridges, notably in Komenda and Domzale. The flooding has disrupted the supply of drinking water in certain areas, necessitating the use of tankers to deliver essential provisions to the affected residents.

In Kamnik, efforts to access isolated areas resumed on August 5, with the aid of a helicopter expected to play a crucial role in reaching these communities that have been cut off from the rest of the region.

Following the catastrophic floods that have impacted a significant portion of the country, Slovenia received condolences from neighbouring Croatia and Hungary. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic extended his sympathies and offered assistance to Slovenia during this challenging time. Similarly, Hungarian President Katalin Novak affirmed that Budapest stands ready to provide aid whenever Slovenia requires support.

In response to the unfolding crisis, the EU has issued warnings for several countries in the vicinity, stressing the importance of preparedness and cooperation in dealing with extreme weather events.