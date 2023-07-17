Ukraine behind bombing of Crimean Bridge – reports

Ukraine behind bombing of Crimean Bridge – reports
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 17, 2023

Ukraine was behind the 17 July attack on the Crimean Bridge, sources have told both the BBC and CNN.

In the morning, at around 3 am, explosions saw two spans of the road portion of the Crimean Bridge destroyed, leaving it unusable.

Completed in 2018, it is the only bridge crossing the Kerch Strait between the peninsula and Russia’s mainland, and is a vital piece of civilian infrastructure, as well as a key logistics route that enables Russia to resupply troops on the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

The strike, which killed two people, has shut down the road portion of the bridge indefinitely, while leaving the railway portion still operational. Moscow has called it an “act of terrorism.”

According to a BBC source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the attack was a joint mission of the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy, carried out using surface drones. Surface drones, also known as unmanned surface vessels (USVs), are vessels that operate on the surface of the water without a crew. They have been used regularly by Kyiv to attack Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Later, CNN also reported that the attack was a joint operation between the SBU and the Navy, also citing a source speaking “on condition of anonymity because they had not received authorisation to speak on the record.”

Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility, while the SBU has stated it would reveal details of the strike “after our victory.”

The anonymous sources quoted by both the BBC and CNN also coincide with the official version of the story published by Moscow. According to Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee.

“At 3.05 am, two Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles carried out an attack on the Crimean bridge. As a result of the terrorist act, the motorway component of the Crimean bridge was damaged. Two adults were killed and one child was injured,” the committee’s statement says.

The 17 July attack is the second time the bridge has been hit since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The first strike, in October 2022, saw the bridge partially closed for a short time after spans of the bridge collapsed into the water. Despite numerous Western and Ukrainian outlets reporting that Kyiv was behind the attack, there has still been no official claim of responsibility.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia pulls out of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Traffic across Crimean Bridge halted after overnight strike

Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts

News

Skoda returns to Iran’s car market after four-decade absence

Czech subsidiary of VW yet to comment on whether it has any role in reappearance of its models in Iranian showrooms.

Russia pulls out of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Moscow says it will return to the deal when West fulfils its conditions.

Traffic across Crimean Bridge halted after overnight strike

Car traffic across the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait has been suspended following an overnight strike that caused significant damage and killed two people.

Vondrousova makes history by winning Wimbledon as unseeded player

Vondrousova joins Petra Kvitova, the late Jana Novotna and Martina Navratilova in the list of Czech women Wimbledon winners.

Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts

The shares of Danone in Danone Russia and the Baltika brewing company owned by Carlsberg Group have now been transferred to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency (Rosimushchestvo).

Skoda returns to Iran’s car market after four-decade absence
8 hours ago
Russia pulls out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
10 hours ago
Traffic across Crimean Bridge halted after overnight strike
11 hours ago
Vondrousova makes history by winning Wimbledon as unseeded player
15 hours ago
Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    1 day ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Ukraine left in limbo
    5 days ago
  3. MACRO ADVISORY: Russia’s economy posts the highest rate of expansion since early 2022
    5 days ago
  4. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    5 months ago
  5. US Treasury starts spying on Russia’s neighbours for sanctions compliance
    5 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    1 month ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    26 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    27 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss