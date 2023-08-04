Ukraine's security service launched drone attack on Russian Black Sea vessel

A Ukrainian marine drone hit a Russian vessel near the port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, Ukrainian media reported on August 4.

An anonymous source at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told Hromadske that the drone carried 450 kilograms of explosives, creating a large hole in the side of the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing craft during a joint operation of the SBU and Ukraine’s Naval Forces. The ship is reportedly now unable to perform its tasks.

The SBU provided a video reportedly showing the drone targeting the ship; however, the footage cuts out before a clear impact is made. Damage to the Olenegorsky Gornyak could disturb Russian efforts to resupply troops in Southern Ukraine, as it is used during beach landings for amphibious forces.

Kyiv has not officially admitted to the attack, whilst the spokesperson of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Force later said on air that the navy was not involved, contradicting the claim made earlier by the SBU source. At the same time, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Nataliia Humeniuk suggested that the attack could be a Russian provocation, “to accuse Ukraine [of being] a country that cannot ensure maritime security,” Radio Svoboda reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that it had thwarted two attempted drone attacks and denied that any vessels were damaged. The movement of vessels was suspended in Novorossiysk, a crucial Russian naval base and one of the largest ports in the Black Sea.

Novorossiysk is an important facility for Russian oil exports, with around 1.8mn barrels transported and shipped daily. The assault comes after Russia began targeting Ukrainian ports and grain storage facilities following Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain corridor on July 17.

However, if Kyiv targets the port with serious intent, it could send oil prices sky-high. Destroying Novorossiysk would stop around 80% of Kazakh oil exports, taking millions of barrels per day off the market.

Ukraine has used marine drones in several other attacks, with the BBC noting at least 10 incidents, including the explosion at the Crimean Bridge on July 17 and the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship on May 24.

Kyiv is also upping attacks inside Russian territory, firing aerial drones at Moscow’s International Business Centre on July 30 and August 1, in a likely attempt to put pressure on the Kremlin and percolate fear into Russian society.