Prices stabilise in Moldova
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 12, 2023

Consumer prices in Moldova (chart) decreased marginally for the third consecutive month in August, stabilising after the sharp 37% surge accumulated in 2022 and in the first five months of 2023.

Annual inflation dropped below 10% y/y for the first time since November 2021, to 9.7% y/y in August.

The annual inflation rate will further decrease to 9.2% by the end of Q3 this year and move within the target band of 5%+/-1.5pp by the end of the year, according to the National Bank of Moldova (BNM) forecast.

Moldova’s monetary authority took a dovish stance this year as inflation was plummeting, dragged down by demand-side factors. It cut the policy rate twice in May and June by 4 percentage points (pp) each, bringing it to 6%.

“Inflation no longer poses a risk to investment and consumption. Inflationary conditions are favourable for economic growth. The monetary conditions that the central bank has created will contribute to the growth of the economy,” BNM's governor Octavian Armasu said.

Data

Czech inflation slows to 8.5% in August

August y-o-y inflation is 0.3 percentage points down on July, when inflation eased to 8.8% from 9.7% in June.

Disinflationary trends continue in Hungary in August

Headline data slowed to 16.4% y/y from 17.6% in July, while core inflation eased to 15.2% in August from 17.5% in July.

Unemployment in Czechia inched up in August to 3.6%

Jobless numbers rise 0.1 percentage points on July and by 0.2pp year-on-year.

Slovenia reports negative natural population increase in July

Slovenia has a low birth rate, but its population has been boosted by immigration, even while the natural increase is negative.

Consumer prices resume growth in Kosovo after temporary slowdown

1% decrease accumulated in February to May has now been reversed after increases in July and August.

