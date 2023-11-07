Private equity backers to turn Link Group division into Southeast Europe IT and education champion

Private equity backers to turn Link Group division into Southeast Europe IT and education champion
Link's RoboTeam successfully connected its Pepper robot to an automatic speech recognition service. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 7, 2023

Bulgarian investment company Invenio Partners and Vienna-based Accession Capital Partners have acquired the vocational education unit of Serbia's Link Group and plan to use it to build a leading provider of IT and business professional education in Southeast Europe, Invenio Partners said in a press release on November 7. It did not disclose the value of the acquisition.

Invenio and ACP will support Link’s leadership team to expand the company’s geographic footprint. They will also help the company develop its product offering to meet the constantly growing need for upskilling of young professionals while introducing new programmes to meet the dynamic requirements of the B2B segment.

“This investment represents a significant milestone for Invenio and fully exemplifies our dedication to invest in and support the continued growth of successful regional endeavours,” Invenio partner and CIO Tihomir Dyankov said in the press release.

Link Group’s vocational division educates 6,000 students per year in the B2C segment in Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Romania and Moldova. The group also provides distance learning courses and has schools in Romania and Bosnia, as well as offices in Serbia, Moldova and Ukraine.

“We are very impressed with what the LINK team have achieved and can see it has further to go. We believe this investment and our partnership with Invenio will help LINK become the leading provider of IT and business professional education in Southeastern Europe and we look forward to working together on this journey,” said Marko Mitrovic, head of Western Balkans at Accession Capital Partners. 

Invenio’s advisers on the transaction were Advokati and Dentons Reczicza Law Firm. ACP were advised by Schoenherr and Norton Rose Fulbright. KPMG Serbia led the financial and tax analysis. Deloitte Serbia was Link Group’s provider of legal, financial and tax advice. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Cleaner air is accelerating global warming

Businesses increasingly concerned over geopolitical and economic risks to the global economy, says Oxford Economics

NEMETHY: Is the global economy reaching a tipping point?

Tech

Bosnia's Serb entity to sue US companies for shutting down government’s websites

Websites of Republika Srpska’s government, presidency and civil service were taken down as part of US sanctions on top politicians in the entity.

Albania’s iconic communist-era Pyramid becomes tech and social space

Decaying urban landmark built as museum of communist leader Enver Hoxha now houses startup offices, incubators and classrooms providing free tech education to young Albanians.

Yandex completes first ever empty car driving test

Russian Internet company Yandex has become the first firm in Europe to successfully complete tests of a self-driving car without a human being present in the car, the company said on October 25.

Serbia’s Ananas e-commerce platform launches in North Macedonia

Ananas.rs, a pioneer in the Serbian e-commerce arena, has embarked on its regional expansion, with the debut of Ananas.mk as the initial step.

Turkey sinks ship in mock sea drone swarm attack

Unmanned surface vessel developer Aselsan linked up with missile maker Roketsan for the exercise.

Bosnia's Serb entity to sue US companies for shutting down government’s websites
5 days ago
Albania’s iconic communist-era Pyramid becomes tech and social space
12 days ago
Yandex completes first ever empty car driving test
14 days ago
Serbia’s Ananas e-commerce platform launches in North Macedonia
14 days ago
Turkey sinks ship in mock sea drone swarm attack
15 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    8 days ago
  2. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    7 days ago
  3. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    6 days ago
  4. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 months ago
  5. COMMENT: Aliyev could still lose in the Great Game he started
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    8 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    15 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    26 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss