Romania’s current account deficit in 12 months to August drops to 7.0% of GDP

Romania’s current account deficit in 12 months to August drops to 7.0% of GDP
Romania's current account balance on a 12-month rolling basis / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 17, 2023

Romania’s current account (chart) deficit in the 12 months to August 2023 narrowed by 16% year on year to €21.30bn thanks to the sharp 37% plunge in August (to €1.91bn), the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) show.

It is an improvement driven by low base effects, but the underlying structural elements that undermine Romania’s external balance have not changed. On the upside, the current account (CA) gap financing has not been under pressure recently. 

Given the high nominal advance of the GDP (+16.7% y/y in euros, as of the end of June), the CA gap to GDP ratio dropped to 7% at the end of August from 9.7% one year earlier. However, the CA gap measured only 6.6% of GDP in August 2021, before the war in Ukraine pushed up the energy prices. During the Covid-19 the gap narrowed to 4.5% while before the lockdown in August 2019, it was 5.0% – a level that is still 2pp below the current one. 

The CA deficit will remain between 6%-7% of GDP out to 2026, according to the S&P’s macroeconomic scenario published on October 13. Importantly, the rating agency underlines, non-debt-creating inflows in the form of EU funds and net foreign direct investments (FDI) will continue to fund a significant share of Romania's external deficit (about 60% on average over the next three years) and the central bank's international reserves. 

EUR bn / % of GDP Aug-19 Aug-20 Aug-21 Aug-22 Aug-23
CA balance 10.643 10.044 15.142 25.232 21.298
CA balance 5.0% 4.5% 6.6% 9.7% 7.0%
Trade balance 8.958 9.37 12.188 17.762 14.731
Trade balance 4.2% 4.2% 5.3% 6.8% 4.8%
Prim+Sec Acc balance 0.8% 0.3% 1.3% 2.9% 2.2%
           
FDI gross infl. 6.148 2.290  5.944 11.871 7.699
FDI gross. infl 2.9% 1.0% 2.6% 4.6% 2.5%
Reinvested prof. 1.985 3.081 4.529 6.434 4.912
Reinvested prof. 0.9% 1.4% 2.0% 2.5% 1.6%
source: BNR          

Related Content

Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis

Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts

Romania’s industrial production dwindles despite automotive sector's performance

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis

Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts

Romania’s industrial production dwindles despite automotive sector's performance

Data

Europe's gas tank storage reaches an all-time high just before the winter's heating season starts

Total gas reserves in the European Union have surged to an all-time high just as the heating season begins, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), an industry group representing European gas operators.

Polish core inflation eases to 8.4% y/y in September

It is the sixth successive fall in core inflation after a series or rises that lasted nearly two years.

Poland’s CPI growth confirmed at 8.2% in September

The reading arrived in line with the flash estimate published by GUS in late September and confirmed the easing of inflation by 1.9pp compared to August.

Hungary’s vehicle sector dents decline of industry in August

Industrial output fell 5.3% y/y (chart) in August and by 6.1% y/y when adjusted to working days, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) confirmed on October 13 in a detailed reading. The disappointing data followed a positive surprise in output in July.

Slovak inflation eased to 8.2% y/y in September

It is 0.7 percentage points down on the y/y growth in August, as the easing of inflation has continued steadily since March.

Europe's gas tank storage reaches an all-time high just before the winter's heating season starts
12 hours ago
Polish core inflation eases to 8.4% y/y in September
17 hours ago
Poland’s CPI growth confirmed at 8.2% in September
1 day ago
Hungary’s vehicle sector dents decline of industry in August
2 days ago
Slovak inflation eased to 8.2% y/y in September
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  2. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    8 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    5 days ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    6 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    25 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    24 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    24 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss