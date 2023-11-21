Slovenian banks’ pre-tax profit surges 123.5% y/y in January-September

Slovenian commercial banks achieved €819.1mn in pre-tax profit during the first nine months of 2023, representing a surge of 123.5% compared to the corresponding period last year, the Bank of Slovenia announced on November 21.
Net profit also experienced substantial growth of 120.1% y/y, reaching €713.7mn in the first nine months of the year. Net interest income totaled over €1bn, jumping 103.7% y/y.
By the end of September, banks' assets had climbed to €51.9bn, from €50.6bn at the end of December 2022.
