The Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (NECSA) said on Tuesday (August 1) that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TVEL Fuel Company of Russia, Engineering News reported.

TVEL is a subsidiary of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) and is responsible for that country’s uranium conversion, enrichment and nuclear fuel fabrication.

The MoU, signed on July 27 in a virtual signing ceremony on the margins of the second Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg, covers cooperation in the area of nuclear fuel cycle and related components production.

“The [MoU] signifies the commitment of both NECSA and TVEL to strengthen bilateral cooperation in using nuclear [energy] for peaceful means,” said NECSA group chief executive officer Loyiso Tyabashe, as quoted by Engineering News.

“It is particularly important for South Africa as it paves the way for NECSA to re-establish its capability on nuclear fuel production and supply. I believe that this collaboration will enhance the technological capabilities of both parties and foster a long-lasting and mutually beneficial partnership in the field of nuclear technology,” he added.

TVEL provides consumed nuclear fuel for Russian and international nuclear power plants (NPPs), in addition to running numerous research reactors in Russia. One of every six nuclear reactors in the world operates on the fuel manufactured by the company, TVEL’s website says.

According to NECSA, the MoU was signed as a preparatory step before the upcoming Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa alignment (BRICS) summit, being held on August 22 – 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa, writes Engineering News.

“Signing of the [MoU] is a step to increase the sustainability of nuclear generation within the BRICS framework,” NECSA stated.

“NECSA is one of the most experienced companies in the world nuclear industry having broad competence,” said Oleg Grigoryev, TVEL senior vice president for commerce and international business. “We are confident that our cooperation with such [a] respected partner would contribute significantly to [the] increase of global nuclear generation sustainability.”

South Africa’s Koeberg nuclear power station is the only operating NPP on the entire African continent. Built 28 years ago, the plant is located 30 km north of Cape Town, on the west coast of South Africa. Koeberg is owned and operated by the country’s struggling state-owned power utility Eskom.

Rosatom is currently involved in the development of Egypt’s El Dabaa nuclear power plant, one of more than 30 energy projects with Russia’s participation in 16 states on the African continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the summit in St. Petersburg, as reported by bne Intellinews.