Turkish presidential candidate Ogan who switched support to Erdogan cuts cake with Russian ambassador to Ankara

Turkish presidential candidate Ogan who switched support to Erdogan cuts cake with Russian ambassador to Ankara
Ogan (right) cut a cake with Russian ambassador Alexei Yerkhov (middle) at Russian embassy in Ankara. / Russian embassy, Ankara, twitter
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade June 17, 2023

Sinan Ogan, who was one of the three presidential candidates in Turkey’s May elections, on June 10 attended the Russia Day reception at the Russian embassy in Ankara, a photo shared on Twitter by the embassy (@RusEmbTurkey) has shown.

The photo shows Ogan and Russian ambassador Alexei Yerkhov cutting a cake.

After voting in the first round of the presidential election, held on May 14, the official results showed Ogan attracted 5% of the vote. In the second round runoff held on May 28, he supported incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who defeated opposition bloc candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

In 2009, Ogan received a PhD degree at Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Ogan was born in Turkey’s Igdir province on the border with Armenia. He comes from a family of Azerbaijani ethnicity.

Ogan has rejected conspiracy theories suggesting that he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev prior to the runoff vote.
 

Photo: Nato General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg (right), Ogan (second right), Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani (third right), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (fourth right) and Azerbaijani Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva (left), also Ilham Aliyev’s wife, chat during an reception held on June 3 to celebrate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's latest inauguration.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EBRD 2023: EBRD, EU and ILX to co-operate to boost private-sector finance in Emerging Europe

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Union, and ILX Management, an emerging market asset manager, have joined forces to enhance private-sector finance in Emerging ... more

Inflation in the EBRD region has peaked but governments still under pressure

Inflation has peaked in Emerging Europe, Central Asia and North Africa, but rising gas prices in the coming winter will keep pressure on household finances, the European Bank for Reconstruction and ... more

Fitch report says inflation across South Caucasus, Central Asia sovereigns to remain above peers’ average

Average inflation in rated sovereigns in the Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) region will remain above that of rating peers in 2023-2024, despite peaking recently, due to relatively underdeveloped ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    8 days ago
  2. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    7 days ago
  3. Russia doubles military trained dolphins patrols at its key Crimean naval base
    2 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan: Authorities declare state of emergency over Caspian
    8 days ago
  5. Hungarian economic development minister suggests revising central bank’s inflation target upwards
    5 days ago
  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    23 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    20 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss