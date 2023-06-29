Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack

By Dominic Culverwell in Kyiv June 29, 2023

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) have detained a man in connection with the bloody Kramatorsk cafe attack that killed 11 people and injured 56 on June 27, the SBU reported on June 28.

Russian forces fired Iskander ballistic missiles at central Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, killing three children and injuring an eight-month-old baby. The SBU claims to have arrested a Russian agent suspected of recording a covert video of the Ria Lounge and its patrons the day prior, before passing the file on to Russian military intelligence.

"The agent of the Russian Federation will definitely answer to the Ukrainian court. But such detention is also a signal to all other adjusters and traitors who work for the enemy. Remember, punishment is inevitable!” the SBU stated.

According to the security service, the man was a sleeper agent and former member of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the USSR (GRU) who was tasked with scoping out critical infrastructure and places popular with civilians as well as gathering information on Ukraine’s military. Details about his name and when he was activated remain classified and the SBU has not yet provided the evidence, but he is said to be a Kramatorsk resident who worked at a local gas transportation company.

The cafe was reportedly popular with journalists and aid workers seeking respite from the front lines nearby. At least three foreigners were injured in the attack, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenk.

The same day, Russia fired missiles at the city of Kremenchuk, one year after the devastating shopping mall attack that killed 21 people and injured 56. There were no casualties but a country house was destroyed.

“Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted on June 27.

Rescue workers continued to conduct operations at the site of Ria Lounge on June 28 and the death toll may continue to rise.

Kyiv initially stated that S-300 missiles hit Kramatorsk, although now believe it to be short-range ballistic Iskanders.

Kramatorsk suffered one of the bloodiest attacks on civilians last year when Russian missiles hit a railway station killing 57 and injuring over 100 on April 8, 2022. Russia blamed Ukraine; however, Moscow’s narrative was riddled with inconsistencies.

